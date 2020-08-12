Stated fuels innovation in Agricultural Sciences

The College of Agricultural Sciences is deeply committed to impactful service by co-creating knowledge, cultivating engagement, and promoting learning.

It’s no surprise that the State Your Purpose campaign elevated the college’s impact by catalyzing innovations and partnerships centered on ensuring the security and safety of food systems while stewarding natural resources to the benefit of society, flora, and fauna.

“Support from our partners – donors, alumni, industry, and stakeholders – propels innovation and provides students access to sound fundamental knowledge and a cutting-edge education,” says James Pritchett, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences. “We rely on the wisdom and passion of our partners to fulfill the land-grant mission each day. It’s a team approach with a multigenerational legacy.”

Diversity and inclusion drive the future

A $10 million gift from Nutrien is central to the unprecedented support received by the College of Agricultural Sciences. Nutrien’s commitment to inclusive excellence, sustainability, and scholarly innovation is tightly aligned with the values and vision for the college.

The Nutrien investment increases student access to Colorado State University from populations that have been historically underrepresented and ensures that these students have supports in place to successfully graduate and start an agricultural career.

“Our college continues to be humbled by the generous scholarship support our students receive from industry organizations, such as Nutrien, and from individuals and families,” says Pritchett. “By supporting historically excluded and marginalized populations, CSU and the College of Agricultural Sciences will be elevated into a position of leadership in developing a diverse, highly skilled agricultural workforce.”

“Our college continues to be humbled by the generous scholarship support our students receive from industry organizations, such as Nutrien, and from individuals and families.” — James Pritchett, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences

In recognition of the partnership, the college was pleased to name the new, future home for agriculture on the CSU campus, the “Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building.”

The Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building joins the Temple Grandin Equine Center, the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education, and the JBS Global Food Innovation Center in Honor of Gary and Kay Smith as infrastructure that fits the talented students in the College of Agricultural Sciences, and the world-class teachers and scientists who embrace the opportunities of agriculture’s future. No less significant is the nearly $11 million of need- and merit-based scholarships that represent the financial capital that gives flight to students’ dreams for tomorrow.

According to Pritchett, the State Your Purpose campaign provided an important platform for the college to communicate and engage with important stakeholders and to create a shared roadmap for addressing and advancing its most pressing challenges and opportunities.