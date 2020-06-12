Soil biology research can help create a more sustainable future

Elizabeth Bach, lead author and a former postdoctoral fellow at CSU, said the research team recognized the increasing awareness about soil biodiversity around the world.

“This study shows how soil biodiversity can take us to the next level and be part of the solution as we work to achieve broad sustainability goals,” said Bach, a soil ecologist with The Nature Conservancy’s Nachusa Grasslands in Illinois.

Global policy groups and government organizations are starting to incorporate soil biodiversity into their work.

On the federal level in the United States, lawmakers addressed impacts on soil health in the 2018 Farm Bill. More recently, U.S. Rep. Chelle Pingree (D-Maine) who is also a farmer, introduced the Agriculture Resilience Act in February 2020. The measure includes a call to create a new soil health grant program for state and tribal governments and aims to explore new ways to reward farmers, including the use of future carbon markets or tax incentives, for soil carbon sequestration.

In addition, the European Green Deal – created by a commission through the European Union – includes a call to reduce soil biodiversity loss and details land conservation plans for soil, air and water.

Diana Wall, University Distinguished Professor at Colorado State and a co-author of the study, said that this is a welcome and overdue change.

“It’s similar to what happened with clean water and air,” Wall explained. “People want soils maintained in high quality. That’s one of the big points. We need to pay attention to what we’re pouring concrete over, pay attention to how we degrade and pollute the soil. And on top of that, there’s the issue of invasive species. Soil biodiversity is good for all of us.”

Wall is also the director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at CSU.