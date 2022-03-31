SoGES awards resident fellows and global challenges team winners

Colorado State University’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability has announced its three 2022-23 Resident Fellows and the winners of its 2022-24 Global Challenges Research Teams.

The newly announced SoGES Resident Fellows with one-year terms:

Terrence Iverson , associate professor, economics, College of Liberal Arts. Iverson’s project will build on the concept of a climate club to link trade and climate agreements, and, using game theory, create a tiered approach that takes into account the difference between larger and smaller countries. Iverson will develop a “two-tier climate club” in which a coalition that includes the U.S., the European Union, and China uses the threat of trade-based penalties to induce countries to contribute to global carbon abatement.

Dimitris Stevis , professor, political science, College of Liberal Arts. The goal of Stevis’ Resident Fellow project is to provide a more comprehensive account of just transitions as a relevant, necessary and appropriate strategy for all sustainability transitions. The products will be: story map(s) of just transitions that illustrate and describe the suitability of just transitions across sustainability transitions; and, building on that, a comprehensive and inclusive database of just transition policies, advocacy, and research.