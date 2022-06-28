Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts rockin’ out at the Lagoon Concert Series June 29

Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts are coming to CSU for concertgoers to experience western outlaw, modern outlaw country, or just plain outlaw.
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts are bringing the energy to the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m.
This rockin’ four-piece touring band that shares male and female leads plays a mix of old school country and rock ‘n’ roll. They are sure to rock out the concert series after earning 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year and 2019 Band of the Year from the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame. If you’re a lover of classic country or ’70s rock ‘n’ roll you are guaranteed to dance and sing the night away.
Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts are bringing new energy to music fans who love the heroes and outlaws of old. Influenced by the songs and personalities of legends like Waylon and Willie, they drive their sound with blazing guitars and a rock ‘n’ roll attitude.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be onsite like Gelato Amore, Sweaty Moose, Bigs Meat Wagon BBQ, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck as you enjoy feeling like a western outlaw with Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts.
Band member Ryan Chrys discussed his and his band’s experiences of rockin’ out from Switzerland to Fort Collins over email in the following Q&A.
Q&A with Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts
Q. Can you share the background on how you started with your journey playing music?
My mom is/was a folk singer/guitarist, so I grew up with her singing and playing. Meanwhile, my older brother always had AC/DC cranked up in his room. My mom showed me my first guitar chords and I fell in love with the emotions that both folk, rock and country music made me feel, I got in my full first band at 18 and have been jamming hard and writing songs ever since.
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
I like outdoor venues. We had a chance to play the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana, last year and it was surreal … the setting along the Blackfoot River is so gorgeous and the venue is immaculate. I was born in Missoula, so it was a wonderful feeling for me, and always a wonderful feeling to play with my bandmates anywhere. It’s playing in this band that makes my experiences at great venues memorable.
Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?
The Lagoon Concert Series is something I’ve always wanted to do. I love CSU and I love the positive energy this series has embodied for so long. I’m honored to be part of it and most excited to be a part of a fun evening of music and community that provides joy and escape for all who attend. I’m also excited to play some guitar and have fun with everyone!
Q. How did It feel to win “Female Vocalist of the Year” in 2021 and “Band of the Year” in 2019 in the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame?
I was absolutely thrilled for both! Lauren is such a great singer, so it is so great to see her recognized. The band award is just everything. All four of us work so hard and appreciate each other, and we all share our love for music. It’s a blast and so wonderful that it comes through enough to be recognized.
Q. What is your favorite song you have released and why? What is the background of this song?
Tough question, as we have many songs! I’m not sure which is my favorite, but right now but one of my favorite lyrics is the song, “Gotta Play,” which is on our brand new album, “Tears and Blades.” The essence of the song is, “If you want to win, you gotta play the game.” In the song, there is a lyric, “Make risk a tool of your trade.” I love that line:
“Put your money down on the table
put your money down, play the game
don’t get lost in the shuffle…
make risk a tool of your trade.”
Check out Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts:
Website: RoughCutsBand.com
Facebook: Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
Instagram: @ryanchrys
Parking information
Parking for this free event is plentiful. If traveling by car, recommend parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. Please be warned – there is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street (and not in the bike lanes either).
Be sure you pay attention to parking signs to not take away from anyone else’s experience, especially those who bike to this event or on and around campus. Plus being towed has a way of ruining the experience.
There are also plenty of bike racks around CSU’s campus if you are able to bike to the concert.