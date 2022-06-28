Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts rockin’ out at the Lagoon Concert Series June 29

Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?

I like outdoor venues. We had a chance to play the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana, last year and it was surreal … the setting along the Blackfoot River is so gorgeous and the venue is immaculate. I was born in Missoula, so it was a wonderful feeling for me, and always a wonderful feeling to play with my bandmates anywhere. It’s playing in this band that makes my experiences at great venues memorable.

Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?

The Lagoon Concert Series is something I’ve always wanted to do. I love CSU and I love the positive energy this series has embodied for so long. I’m honored to be part of it and most excited to be a part of a fun evening of music and community that provides joy and escape for all who attend. I’m also excited to play some guitar and have fun with everyone!

Q. How did It feel to win “Female Vocalist of the Year” in 2021 and “Band of the Year” in 2019 in the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame?

I was absolutely thrilled for both! Lauren is such a great singer, so it is so great to see her recognized. The band award is just everything. All four of us work so hard and appreciate each other, and we all share our love for music. It’s a blast and so wonderful that it comes through enough to be recognized.

Q. What is your favorite song you have released and why? What is the background of this song?

Tough question, as we have many songs! I’m not sure which is my favorite, but right now but one of my favorite lyrics is the song, “Gotta Play,” which is on our brand new album, “Tears and Blades.” The essence of the song is, “If you want to win, you gotta play the game.” In the song, there is a lyric, “Make risk a tool of your trade.” I love that line:

“Put your money down on the table

put your money down, play the game

don’t get lost in the shuffle…

make risk a tool of your trade.”