Registration now open for free Get Back on the Bike Program

Faculty and staff who are interested in starting to commute by bike now have a whole package of incentives to do so: the Get Back on the Bike Program.

The program, offered by Parking and Transportation Services, provides free equipment, support and training for those who want to start cycling to and from campus but have hesitations or misgivings. Registration for the 2023-24 academic year is now open.

Participants receive:

An individualized bicycle travel training meeting focused on travel from home to work

A free bicycle tune-up courtesy of Parking and Transportation Services and The Spoke

Optional fitness assessment with the Campus Recreation Department

Eight monthly Lunch-and-Learn presentations that cover a variety of topics to help participants overcome barriers to bicycling, plus a kick-off meeting

Commuting equipment essentials, including a helmet, lights, a commuter bag and a U-lock and cable

Requirements of the program

Participation in the program requires that employees:

Attempt to commute to work three times per week August-November and March-April, and one time per week December-February

Complete an eight-hour League of American Bicyclists Smart Cycling curriculum

Attend at least six of the eight Lunch-and-Learn sessions

Allison Pine, assistant to the chair of the Department of History, participated in the program this past year and said it was transformative.

“I hadn’t ridden a bike in like 10 years,” said Pine, who graduated from CSU in 2020 with a degree in sociology. She and a co-worker visited a bike shop last August to get pedaling again.

Pine said learning about topics such as bike maintenance, how to load a bike on a Transfort bus rack, changing a tire and how to ride in winter or wet conditions made her feel more secure about biking.