Registration now open for free Get Back on the Bike Program

Faculty and staff who are interested in starting to commute by bike now have a whole package of incentives to do so: the Get Back on the Bike Program.
The program, offered by Parking and Transportation Services, provides free equipment, support and training for those who want to start cycling to and from campus but have hesitations or misgivings. Registration for the 2023-24 academic year is now open.
- An individualized bicycle travel training meeting focused on travel from home to work
- A free bicycle tune-up courtesy of Parking and Transportation Services and The Spoke
- Optional fitness assessment with the Campus Recreation Department
- Eight monthly Lunch-and-Learn presentations that cover a variety of topics to help participants overcome barriers to bicycling, plus a kick-off meeting
- Commuting equipment essentials, including a helmet, lights, a commuter bag and a U-lock and cable
Requirements of the program
Participation in the program requires that employees:
- Attempt to commute to work three times per week August-November and March-April, and one time per week December-February
- Complete an eight-hour League of American Bicyclists Smart Cycling curriculum
- Attend at least six of the eight Lunch-and-Learn sessions
Allison Pine, assistant to the chair of the Department of History, participated in the program this past year and said it was transformative.
“I hadn’t ridden a bike in like 10 years,” said Pine, who graduated from CSU in 2020 with a degree in sociology. She and a co-worker visited a bike shop last August to get pedaling again.
Pine said learning about topics such as bike maintenance, how to load a bike on a Transfort bus rack, changing a tire and how to ride in winter or wet conditions made her feel more secure about biking.
Participants in the 2022-23 cohort of the Get Back on the Bike Program included, from left, Joseph Murphey, Amber Camus, Zoe Urcadez, Jassia Pang, Christie Mathews, Allison Pine, Ali Murphy and Associate Director of Active Transportation Jamie Gaskill. Not pictured: Ivis Carrera Valdes, Chase Jackson, Brian Kalet, LeeLee Kates, Matthew Markham and Eden Trujillo.
Bike-friendly snacks
Her Lunch-and-Learn sessions included a presentation at the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center’s test kitchen in the Gifford Building about making portable, healthy snacks that are perfect to take on longer rides. One of the program’s organizers even visited her home to help her plan the safest, fastest route to take to and from campus.
“Now I know I can bike safely and confidently,” Pine said. “And it’s free. That’s why I say that every employee needs to do this. And they feed you once a month!”
She added that there are other benefits, too.
“You don’t have to worry about finding parking,” Pine said. “It also made me a better car driver because I’m more aware of bikes now. I feel more connected to the community because Fort Collins is such a bike-friendly town.”
Those interested in participating in the program must complete an online interest form, and a staff member will follow up. For more information on the program and testimonials visit pts.colostate.edu/employee/bicycle/.