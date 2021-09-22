Rams Read author Natasha Bowens Blair to speak at CSU Oct. 15

Visiting Scholar Natasha Bowens Blair, author of this year’s Rams Read book The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming will be at Colorado State University to share her experiences about meeting people with incredible stories centered around food justice on Oct. 15.

The public event, which requires no ticket or registration, will be held at the Lory Student Center on the CSU main campus and will be followed by a book signing by the author.

Bowens Blair’s book recounts stories of more than 75 North American farmers of color. She weaves together her interviews and photographs to tell the often forgotten and misunderstood history of agriculture for people of color, their rich culture and the agrarian identities and challenges they face in modern farming.