Rams Read author Natasha Bowens Blair to speak at CSU Oct. 15

Visiting Scholar Natasha Bowens Blair, author of this year’s Rams Read book The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming will be at Colorado State University to share her experiences about meeting people with incredible stories centered around food justice on Oct. 15.
The public event, which requires no ticket or registration, will be held at the Lory Student Center on the CSU main campus and will be followed by a book signing by the author.
Bowens Blair’s book recounts stories of more than 75 North American farmers of color. She weaves together her interviews and photographs to tell the often forgotten and misunderstood history of agriculture for people of color, their rich culture and the agrarian identities and challenges they face in modern farming.
Rams Read is CSU’s common read program, encouraging faculty, staff and students and the wider community to read together and discuss what they’ve read in engaging ways.
Rams Read is planned and guided by three CSU educators, collectively known as the tri-chairs: Albert Bimper, Jr., an associate professor in the Department of Ethnic Studies in the College of Liberal Arts and senior associate athletic director for diversity and inclusion; Ryan Barone, assistant vice president for student success; and Ryan Claycomb, professor of English. They lead a diverse working group of 20 representatives from across the University to plan events and facilitate discussions pertaining to the book.
Natasha Bowens Blair Rams Read Keynote
Date: Friday, Oct. 15
Keynote: LSC Ballroom – 4-5:15 p.m.
Book signing: LSC lobby – 5:15-5:45 p.m.
E-version and hard copy versions of The Color of Food are available through the CSU Libraries. The book also is available for discounted purchase at the CSU Bookstore in the Lory Student Center.
A Rams Read facilitation guide to assist faculty, staff and students in conversations related to the social, agricultural, equality and inclusion topics raised in the book, by providing educational suggestions, ideas and strategies and other resources may be found on the Rams Read website.