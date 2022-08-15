Ram Welcome events include appearance by actor, director and filmmaker Justin Baldoni

New students arriving at Colorado State University this week will be greeted by a host of exciting events as part of Ram Welcome, including remarks by actor, director and filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni, who is known for his role in the CW television series Jane the Virgin, co-founded the cause-driven media studio Wayfarer Entertainment to create content that highlights inspiration, unity, and the power of human connection. He directed the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds.

Baldoni will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Moby Arena as part of “We Are CSU,” an event for new students only, not the public. He created the dinner conversation series “Man Enough,” which dives into traditional masculinity while focusing on topics like body image, relationships and fatherhood. He has spoken about his own journey with masculinity in a viral TED Talk. His book Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, focuses on the social issues created by traditional masculinity through a brave, vulnerable and honest narrative. He also hosts his own podcast, The Man Enough Podcast, where he talks with guests about these topics.

Baldoni’s talk is one of several Ram Welcome offerings that are new or returning for the first time since the pandemic. There are outdoor fitness classes with Campus Recreation at 9 and 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on the Lory Student Center West Lawn. That night, new students are invited to check out the Rec Center, where demos, giveaways, a pool party and other activities will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. The Ram Welcome Carnival will also be held that night on the Intramural Fields, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Convocation ceremony

Convocation, the ceremony that begins a student’s academic journey at Colorado State University, returns to Moby Arena at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, after being held at Canvas Stadium last year. It features remarks from CSU administrative, academic and student leaders and cheering with the CSU Marching Band and Cheer team. Convocation will be livestreamed for parents and families in both English and Spanish from the Ram Welcome website.

It will be followed by the Ram Welcome Street Fair from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. under Clark B Wing and on the Monfort Quad, featuring resources from academic and student services departments. Following the Street Fair and lunch students, will engage in activities with their academic colleges/departments. That night, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lory Student Center, students can enjoy Ramapalooza, with live musical performances, arcade games, crafts, free snacks, prizes and more.

In a new “Explore Old Town Fort Collins” program from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, students who show their CSU ID can get a free welcome gift from participating businesses while supplies last. And the traditional photo of the incoming class assembled in the shape of the letters “CSU” returns to Canvas Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of the Rambunctious Pep Rally.