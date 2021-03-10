Q&A with Ana Apolaro

Name: Ana Apolaro

Title: HR VP LATAM Region and D&I Global Lead, ADM

What is your background and how did you find your way into the agriculture industry?

[I have a] Letter and Literature & Business Administration Bachelor. Agriculture is the main source of national income for most developing countries. The agriculture industry has been a passion and a target for me because of the numerous opportunities to influence a great deal of stakeholders due to a powerful essential supply chain from farm to the table of customers.

Why is diversity important to you and your organization?

ADM’s vision is to have an inclusive culture with a diverse workforce where all colleagues globally feel they belong.

What current diversity initiatives do you have planned or ongoing?

At ADM we bring together colleagues with many different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, and these global teams drive innovative thinking, growth, and diversity of thought.

In your opinion, what is the most exciting thing happening in the industry currently?

The pandemic has accelerated other trends in the industry, including virtual communication, sustainability as a must, and diverse workforce as a competitive advantage to be closer to consumer needs.

What is your vision for the future of agriculture?

I foresee increasing mechanization and robotic farming with more and more use of artificial intelligence, aerial images, and GPS technology. These advanced devices will allow the industry to be more efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly. It will increase its attractiveness for a younger generation to join the workforce that will look for inclusive and winning work environments.

Is there anything else you would like people to know about your organization or the agricultural industry?

Through the diversity and wide ranging experience and backgrounds of ADM’s global workforce, we create a competitive advantage; we are actively building a global talent base to support strategic growth, to embrace technology, and to relate to the consumer of the future.