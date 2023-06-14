Q&A: How the Nuggets, Kroenke and Colorado will reap the benefits of a championship win

Todd Donavan: He’s hands off — he hires good people — good coaches, good general managers — and lets them do their job. He’s not like Jerry Jones, who is down the sidelines all the time trying to be the center of attention.

I think part of it too is that they built the Nuggets organically, and they’ve stayed together. Whereas like LeBron (James), he just jumps where he thinks the grass will be greener. There’s a feeling of, if I just have these players then I can win. The fans of Denver and Colorado don’t necessarily develop a love and passion and respect for those types of players. People have been watching (Nikola) Jokić for several years, and so they’ve been able to appreciate what he has done for the Nuggets.