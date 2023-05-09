PSD, other students receive message of hope during Climate Leadership Summit at CSU

More than 250 high school students from Northern Colorado heard Colorado State University and Fort Collins experts talk during the 2023 Climate Leadership Summit organized by Poudre School District students, some of whom are enrolled at Futures Lab.

The April 19 event drew participants from at least 10 districts who heard from more than a dozen faculty members. The discussions came from a variety of perspectives such as: fashion; philosophy; sociology; forestry, microbiology; utilities; economics; epidemiology; atmospheric science; political science; and engineering.

The video captures part of the opening keynote address from Pat Keys, an assistant professor in atmospheric sciences, event photos and three takeaways from attending teenagers. More photos from the summit are below.