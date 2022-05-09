Eliaz learned the entire probate law process and Medicare process to establish his health care and get him into the only skilled nursing facility in the area that would accept him.

“I remember every day waking up and not knowing what the next step would be, not knowing where the next meal would come from, or how I’d ever be able to pursue a college education and become comfortably self-sufficient,” she said. “Most days the dreams were better than the reality. But through it all I had the sobering realization that my life is sharp and ragged and aggressively shaping me into a more refined version of myself, like a diamond. I realized, if I can get through this, I can get through anything. I’m going to help this person as much as I humanly can, and then I’m going to help myself.”

When Eliaz wasn’t helping with financial paperwork or providing therapy, she was leading a team of 10 undergraduate students in researching and writing a technical proposal for a mission to Mars. It was lauded by NASA leadership for its novel use of ground penetrating radar to characterize Martian water resources. That led to an internship opportunity at Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, which led her to CSU, as she was researching highly rated engineering programs in the state.

Eliaz, who was awarded the nationally competitive Astronaut Scholarship last spring, has been working at Lockheed Martin Space for the last three years, designing deep space exploratory spacecraft, and she was offered a full-time job there an entire year before graduation. She has been involved in undergraduate research throughout her academic career, working with CSU engineering faculty to submit research proposals to investigate the effects of harmful lunar dust particles in preparation for the Artemis mission to the moon. In 2019, she led an undergraduate effort in the development of a lunar dust mitigation device concept to protect lunar astronauts that resulted in a $10,000 NASA research grant.

Eliaz has been working on the Dragonfly mission at Lockheed Martin Space for the duration of her senior year, using skills obtained through her undergraduate research under Dr. James Cale to help design a rigorous system model for the spacecraft. Her dream is to continue to pursue new information on potential habitats for humanity in our universe and to inspire as many others as possible to know that no matter their background, their past failures, or the challenges they face – the sky is not the limit.