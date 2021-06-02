Pride Month features host of events and activities for community

Get more information on Pride Month events from the Pride Resource Center by visiting prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth. Photo by Hannah Tran
Colorado State University’s Pride Resource Center and community partners are hosting a series of events for Pride Month focusing on LGBTQIA+ history and current issues facing the community.
Events include a Safe Zone training session as well as talks throughout June. This year’s annual NoCoPrideMarch by NoCoSafeSpace is scheduled next month on July 16. Information on all of the events is available at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.
The monthlong celebration kicked off on June 1 with a proclamation from City of Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt declaring the month of June LGBTQ Pride Month.
On June 3, the Pride Resource Center is hosting a Safe Zone training session on Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The 3.5-hour training program is designed to reduce homophobia, transphobia and heterosexism at CSU. The event is open to CSU faculty and staff, with registration at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth. Alumni or community members interested in attending can email maggie.hendrickson@colostate.edu.
On June 5, the LGBTQIA Employee Network is hosting a networking and affinity space at New Belgium Brewery for CSU employees who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community. For more information, email csulgbtqia@gmail.com.
In addition, the CSU Career Center, Charles Schwab and Denver Military Veterans Network are hosting a virtual talk — “Allyship: A transgender panel discussion on expanding awareness” — on June 22, 4-5 p.m. The discussion will focus on gender identity and how people can become allies in the trans community.
The month will conclude with the Pride Resource Center hosting its monthly program, Queer Coffee, with CSU’s LGBTQIA Employee Network on June 25, 9-10 a.m. The event serves as networking and community building for LGBTQIA+ faculty and staff at CSU. For questions, email maggie.hendrickson@colostate.edu.
Instagram and Zoom
Throughout the month, the Pride Resource Center is encouraging the CSU community to follow its Instagram account at @csupriderc. The Pride Resource Center will be posting and sharing content all month long to help spread awareness about Pride Month, LGBTQ+ history, and local Pride events.
The Pride Resource Center also has created a special Pride Month virtual background for Zoom meetings and other virtual events. The special background can be downloaded at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.
Maggie Hendrickson, assistant director of the Pride Resource Center, encouraged university community members to engage throughout the month on Instagram due to the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, they pointed to the Pride Resource Center website to learn more about the history of Pride Month and its origins with the uprising at New York’s Stonewall Inn in 1969.
“Pride is going to be really different this year,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll be committed all summer to sharing what local things are happening, and our social media is the best place for that.”
Get involved
Established in 1997, the Pride Resource Center provides programs and services to support the retention and thriving of LGBTQ+ students at CSU. Pride also provides resources for all community members to embrace and expand their understanding of sexual orientation, romantic orientation, gender identity, and gender expression through engaging the campus in critical learning and action toward the liberation of our wider LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who continue to face oppression based on other intersecting identities.
To support the Pride Resource Center, scholarships and services during Pride Month, visit advancing.colostate.edu/PRIDERESOURCECENTER.
Website: prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu
Instagram: @csupriderc
Email: pride_rc@mail.colostate.edu