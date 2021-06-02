Pride Month features host of events and activities for community

Colorado State University’s Pride Resource Center and community partners are hosting a series of events for Pride Month focusing on LGBTQIA+ history and current issues facing the community.

Events include a Safe Zone training session as well as talks throughout June. This year’s annual NoCoPrideMarch by NoCoSafeSpace is scheduled next month on July 16. Information on all of the events is available at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.

The monthlong celebration kicked off on June 1 with a proclamation from City of Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt declaring the month of June LGBTQ Pride Month.