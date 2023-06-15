Preview Christine Alice & The Canyon Echos before June 21 performance at Lagoon Concert Series

Christine Alice is performing Wednesday, June 21, at the Lagoon Concert Series.
Christine Alice is leaving her mark on Northern Colorado’s music scene. The singer-songwriter has performed all over the country earning recognition, and, most recently, contributed to the soundtrack for the new documentary about Colorado State University Professor Temple Grandin.
Alice is returning to the Lagoon Concert Series stage as part of The Canyon Echos on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn. The vocally driven group is known for harmonizing favorites ranging from Van Halen to Billie Eilish and Fleetwood Mac to Michael Jackson.
“Our songs are kind of all over the board,” said Alice, who also is a CSU graduate. “Our covers have a unique spin. There are very few covers that we actually do just like the original band. We had a lot of fun putting our spin on it.”
Lagoon Concert Series
Day: Wednesday, June 21
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Location: Lory Student Center’s west lawn
Food trucks: The Human Bean, Fork Yeah, Sunny Sky Pies, Joe Zeppys Italian Kitchen and Gelato & aMore
Food drive: The Lagoon Concert Series is partnering with Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry to host a food drive at the concert. Rams Against Hunger fights food insecurity for our students, faculty, staff and their families. Attendees can bring their donations directly to the Lagoon. Items will be collected on-site. Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry accepts any unopened, shelf-stable items, as well as fruits or vegetables grown in a home garden.
See the entire summer lineup, get important parking information and more at lagoonseries.com.
Q&A with Christine Alice
In the leadup to the first Lagoon Concert Series of the season, Alice sat down with SOURCE to chat about the upcoming show and more. In addition to Alice, the group includes Jordan Pasquin, Justin Bruen, Samantha Petersen and Billy Scully.
Welcome back to the Lagoon Concert Series. What are you looking forward to most about performing this year?
I can’t wait to see people dancing and just enjoying it. I’m really hoping for dry weather. I usually perform as a solo artist: Most of what I do is Christine Alice. But this is The Canyon Echos, and it’s just so much fun to have a big sound behind you. So just being able to fill those voids of all the awesome guitar solos and key solos and the drum fills, I’m just really excited for the sound and to bring the community together.
I heard that you contributed to music to the upcoming Temple Grandin documentary, An Open Door. How is it different writing songs for a film?
Christine Alice: When I’m writing for myself, that comes down to a lot of journaling and self-reflecting and kind of internalizing a lot of things. And for the documentary, it was actually a lot of outward reaching.
(Temple Grandin) loves country music. So, I was listening to a lot of Loretta Lynn, a lot of Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline. I really tried to pull from that as well as I really dove into (Grandin’s) life a lot. I just wanted to learn so much about who she is and what she’s contributed. And I just love her even more. She’s amazing. So, really just pulling from a lot of external forces for that one.
How was it to write music for someone else?
I felt an immense weight of responsibility to write music that was meaningful, as well as beautiful. When I’m writing for myself, there’s no pressure, I can just write whatever I like. But for someone — figures such as Temple Grandin — there’s an immense amount of not really external pressure, but pressure from myself to want to make something that she connects with and something that she feels proud of. It’s lots of responsibility, but I really enjoyed the process. It was really fun and interesting to kind of put my brain in someone else’s head.
Are there any plans to play any songs off the soundtrack at the Lagoon Concert Series?
We are going to try to put in one, maybe two. We’ll see if we can get them drummed up by that time. That was a pretty quick turnaround for the writing of those, and we haven’t really had time to practice them. But that is a goal of mine to get them geared up for that.
Finally, with your own music, how has it been performing here in Fort Collins over the years?
I love the music scene here. I’m so grateful to be a part of it. I feel incredibly supported by the community. It’s just it’s been nothing but wonderful, and I feel empowered. As a female artist, I feel very included and empowered and supported. And it’s just been really wonderful. I feel very fortunate to be in Fort Collins at this time.
Parking information
Parking for the Lagoon Concert Series is free. If traveling by car, recommended parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. There is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street. Parking in bike lanes is also prohibited.