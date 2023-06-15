Preview Christine Alice & The Canyon Echos before June 21 performance at Lagoon Concert Series

How was it to write music for someone else?

I felt an immense weight of responsibility to write music that was meaningful, as well as beautiful. When I’m writing for myself, there’s no pressure, I can just write whatever I like. But for someone — figures such as Temple Grandin — there’s an immense amount of not really external pressure, but pressure from myself to want to make something that she connects with and something that she feels proud of. It’s lots of responsibility, but I really enjoyed the process. It was really fun and interesting to kind of put my brain in someone else’s head.

Are there any plans to play any songs off the soundtrack at the Lagoon Concert Series?

We are going to try to put in one, maybe two. We’ll see if we can get them drummed up by that time. That was a pretty quick turnaround for the writing of those, and we haven’t really had time to practice them. But that is a goal of mine to get them geared up for that.

Finally, with your own music, how has it been performing here in Fort Collins over the years?

I love the music scene here. I’m so grateful to be a part of it. I feel incredibly supported by the community. It’s just it’s been nothing but wonderful, and I feel empowered. As a female artist, I feel very included and empowered and supported. And it’s just been really wonderful. I feel very fortunate to be in Fort Collins at this time.