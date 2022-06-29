President McConnell closes time at CSU after challenges and successes

COVID-19

Spring 2020 saw the COVID-19 pandemic sweep through the United States, bringing with it a staggering array of challenges. In March that year, Colorado State University joined colleges and universities nationwide in moving all courses online, transitioning to remote work, suspending noncritical research, canceling events, and developing health policies and protocols for return to campus.

Among other moves to guide the University through crisis, McConnell empaneled a Pandemic Preparedness Team to keep close tabs on quickly evolving information and health recommendations. She consulted often with local and state health officials, directed staff to launch a website providing critical information for students and employees, and frequently communicated with campus by email and other means. McConnell also conferred with the CSU System Board of Governors and Chancellor Tony Frank on pressing administrative matters, including the University budget.

CSU weathered what likely was the worst of the pandemic with overriding strategies of protecting the health of students and employees, while returning to in-person learning and campus experiences as soon as safely possible. Tactics included hybrid teaching, some online and some in person; vaccination and testing requirements, which incorporated innovative saliva and wastewater analysis developed by University faculty; masking and disinfecting protocols; and quarantines as needed.

With budgetary support from the Board of Governors, CSU avoided the employee layoffs that befell many campuses when college enrollment dipped nationwide. Colorado State’s total enrollment largely rebounded in Fall 2021 and is expected to match or exceed pre-pandemic levels in Fall 2022. McConnell was proud that the University was able to host in-person commencement ceremonies again in Spring 2022 – and that CSU’s graduation rate did not drop during the pandemic. That rate stands at 68.2%, which is 6% higher than the national average.