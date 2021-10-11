CSU Homecoming 2021
By Allison Sylte
Published Oct. 11, 2021
A year after a Homecoming that was a bit different thanks to the pandemic, the Colorado State University community gathered together once again for traditions that have defined the Ram experience for decades.
From the Homecoming bonfire to the 5K to the big turnout at Canvas Stadium for the CSU Rams’ 32-14 win over San Jose State, it was a weekend to remember.
Take a look back at CSU Homecoming 2021 in photos below.
Friday Night Lights
The CSU celebration began Friday afternoon with the “Get Your Green On” event at the Lory Student Center Plaza for live music, food trucks and the chance to judge student entries that displayed the “Charging Forward” Homecoming theme.
(Photos by CSU Photography)
The setting sun marked the arrival of one of CSU’s favorite Homecoming traditions: the bonfire, fireworks and lighting of the A.
Click through the gallery below for photos from Friday Night Lights, courtesy of CSU Photography.
Game Day
The Homecoming 5K returned to campus as an in-person event. Hundreds of Rams started their game day by running and walking a course that ended between the green-and gold-tinged trees of the CSU Oval.
(Photos courtesy CSU Photography)
Elsewhere on campus, tailgates were a go. And the sights, smells and sounds were a welcome reminder of how vibrant the campus is during community celebrations.
Tailgating is a 𝙂𝙊. 🚦🟢 pic.twitter.com/OaOyYxOuhy— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 9, 2021
Weather: ☀️ @CSUMBand: 🎵— Colorado State University (@ColoradoStateU) October 9, 2021
Fans: 💚
Perfect day for #CSUHomecoming 🏈 #ColoradoState | #CSURams | #BringTheBoom | @CSURams | @CSUFootball pic.twitter.com/N7Qs8yNRcf
At Canvas Stadium, the CSU Rams football team understood the assignment, dominating San Jose State 32-14.
The crowd of 34,870 people was the fourth-largest ever at Canvas Stadium and the eighth largest in CSU history.
The CSU volleyball team defeated San Jose State 3-1. The women’s soccer team defeated Colorado College 1-0 on Friday and Air Force 1-0 on Sunday, and the men’s basketball team got to practice in front of fans at Moby Arena for the first time in a year.
It was a successful weekend all around for CSU.
GETTING IT DONE AND GRABBING ANOTHER DUB!#PointRams x #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/EB1kZhqzLH— Colorado State Volleyball (@CSUvolleyball) October 9, 2021
Gooooood Morning ❗ How about another view of yesterday's goal 🥰#CSURams x #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/sedQddsk7v— Colorado State Soccer (@CSUFutbol) October 9, 2021
𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍‼️ That's how you start off homecoming weekend!!— Colorado State Soccer (@CSUFutbol) October 8, 2021
CSU 1 // CC 0
FINAL#CSURams x #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/t24vKYB8XG
Mission Complete: 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 ❗️❗️❗️— Colorado State Soccer (@CSUFutbol) October 10, 2021
CSU 1 // AF 0
FINAL#CSURams x #MakeHerMark pic.twitter.com/YWFDBULJ3A