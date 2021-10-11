A year after a Homecoming that was a bit different thanks to the pandemic, the Colorado State University community gathered together once again for traditions that have defined the Ram experience for decades.

From the Homecoming bonfire to the 5K to the big turnout at Canvas Stadium for the CSU Rams’ 32-14 win over San Jose State, it was a weekend to remember.

Take a look back at CSU Homecoming 2021 in photos below.