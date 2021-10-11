CSU Homecoming 2021

By Allison Sylte

Published Oct. 11, 2021

A year after a Homecoming that was a bit different thanks to the pandemic, the Colorado State University community gathered together once again for traditions that have defined the Ram experience for decades.

From the Homecoming bonfire to the 5K to the big turnout at Canvas Stadium for the CSU Rams’ 32-14 win over San Jose State, it was a weekend to remember.

Take a look back at CSU Homecoming 2021 in photos below.

Friday Night Lights

Homecoming Bonfire

The CSU celebration began Friday afternoon with the “Get Your Green On” event at the Lory Student Center Plaza for live music, food trucks and the chance to judge student entries that displayed the “Charging Forward” Homecoming theme.

Student signs board at homecoming
Homecoming 2021 live music
Posing with CSU
Charging Forward chalk art

(Photos by CSU Photography)

The setting sun marked the arrival of one of CSU’s favorite Homecoming traditions: the bonfire, fireworks and lighting of the A.

Click through the gallery below for photos from Friday Night Lights, courtesy of CSU Photography.

  • Homecoming Fireworks
  • Homecoming Bonfire
  • Homecoming Bonfire
  • Rams taking photos of the bonfire
  • The homecoming 2021 bonfire
  • Family night at the homecoming bonfire
  • The crowd at the homecoming bonfire
  • A family gathers at the homecoming bonfire
  • Fireworks over campus
  • Cam the Ram at the homecoming bonfire
  • Cam at the homecoming bonfire
  • The homecoming bonfire
  • Photos of the Homecoming Bonfire
  • Concert at the homecoming bonfire
  • Crowd at the homecoming bonfire
  • Homecoming bonfire fireworks
  • Crowd at the homecoming bonfire

Game Day

The Homecoming 5K returned to campus as an in-person event. Hundreds of Rams started their game day by running and walking a course that ended between the green-and gold-tinged trees of the CSU Oval.

Homecoming 5K ROTC
Running the Homecoming 5K
Homecoming 5K finish line
Runners on the Homecoming 5K course

(Photos courtesy CSU Photography)

Elsewhere on campus, tailgates were a go. And the sights, smells and sounds were a welcome reminder of how vibrant the campus is during community celebrations.

At Canvas Stadium, the CSU Rams football team understood the assignment, dominating San Jose State 32-14.

The crowd of 34,870 people was the fourth-largest ever at Canvas Stadium and the eighth largest in CSU history.

  • Fans in the stands
  • Big screen at Canvas Stadium
  • Cam high-fives fans
  • CSU touchdown
  • Canvas Stadium view
  • CSU marching band
  • Third Down Ruckus
  • CSU cheerleaders
  • Homecoming student crowd
  • Ram fans

(Photos courtesy CSU Photography)

The CSU volleyball team defeated San Jose State 3-1. The women’s soccer team defeated Colorado College 1-0 on Friday and Air Force 1-0 on Sunday, and the men’s basketball team got to practice in front of fans at Moby Arena for the first time in a year.

It was a successful weekend all around for CSU.