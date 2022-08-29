The past, present and future of high-performance computing at CSU

It’s a regular occurrence when driving down the highway: The traffic slowly grinds to a crawl. Is there an accident ahead? Is it construction? What is the best detour to take in a situation like this?

This is a challenge that the Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping that Colorado State University’s Zhenqiang Wang, a post-doc in civil engineering can help them solve. To do that, he must draw from a large pool of data that includes over 1,000 travel segments and produce a complex detour map that considers both single or multiple detours options, and then ranks them.

This is one of 37 projects at CSU that utilize the Summit High Performance Computing System, a robust data computing setup that has been advancing scientific discovery at the University since 2016.

Summit is a Dell HPC system with about 12,000 cores on commodity multicore nodes, 10 GPGPU nodes, and five high memory nodes (2TB RAM/node).