The School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University will host a panel discussion on oceans and global sustainability on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The panel will be held at Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., from 5 to 6:30 p.m. It is free of charge and open to the public.

The world’s oceans and the species that live in them help regulate global weather and climate, produce much of the planet’s oxygen, and provide food, jobs and energy for billions of people. But these benefits are threatened by pollution, ocean acidification, climate change, overfishing and rapid development of sensitive coastal areas. This is why improved management of ocean resources is a critical step for achieving sustainability.

CSU panelists will discuss opportunities and challenges associated with the ocean sustainability targets in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which include eliminating subsidies, minimizing acidification, ending overfishing and expansion of marine reserves.

Panelists include:

Rebecca Gruby, Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources

Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources Shane Kanatous , Department of Biology

, Department of Biology Craig Starger , Future Earth, School of Global Environmental Sustainability

, Future Earth, School of Global Environmental Sustainability Jessie Creamean, Department of Atmospheric Science

Peter Backlund, associate director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability, will serve as moderator.

This panel discussion is part of the Managing the Planet series. Visit sustainability.colostate.edu for more information about the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.