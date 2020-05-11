OUTSTANDING GRADUATES
SPRING 2020

published May 11, 2020

COVID-19 can’t stop the Class of 2020.

While in-person Commencement ceremonies may be postponed, the Colorado State University community is celebrating the nearly 5,000 Rams graduating this week virtually, through social media, online videos and storytelling, and more. Check out your favorite online platform on Friday, May 15, for University-wide festivities.

Congratulations to the entire Class of 2020!

 

College of Agricultural Sciences

Lincoln Thomas

Lincoln Thomas

“Volunteering for Ag Adventure is the closest thing to combining youth mentorship and agriculture I have ever been a part of, and it makes me so happy to leave this campus knowing that the program lives on.”

read more

Patricia Vail

Patricia Vail

“Once I was able to find resiliency in the face of my past challenges, I began to realize all that I was capable of.”

read more

College of Business

Jasmine Gaxiola

Jasmine Gaxiola

“You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. You should never let anybody make you feel as if you don’t belong. There’s definitely a place for you in the College of Business and the business world. The potential for us is immense.”

read more

Sellers Marine Photo

Jason Sellers

“As I became more senior, I got into positions where I could affect that kind of leadership and pass on that knowledge. That’s my real passion – to better people.”

read more

College of Health and Human Sciences

Keanu Kikau

Keanu Kikau

“I have this extra need to give back, especially with all of the challenges I have had.”

read more

Jennifer Wood

Jennifer Wood

“When I transferred to CSU in 2017 it was an incredible thing because growing up, I never thought I’d get to go there.”

read more

College of Liberal Arts

Tim

Tim Fellows

“I’d like to work in the energy industry – something where my economic understanding will fit.”

read more

Raven Pinto

Raven Pinto

“Right now I want to be wherever I can serve people well. A lot of people in my community need public service and basic access to a lot of things.”

read more

College of Natural Sciences

Colleen Supan

Colleen Supan

“The biggest obstacles I overcame to get to this point were gaining resilience and confidence within some of these more difficult classes; and letting go of the worry about being a non-traditional student.”

read more

Wenrun _Frank_ Wu

Wenrun “Frank” Wu

“My experience at CSU will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

read more

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science

Vivian Chung

Vivian Chung

“Anyone who wants to go to college should be able to go to college, there are so many resources available to help students.”

read more

Dillon Donaghy

Dillon Donaghy

“Don’t be afraid to talk to people and take chances on things.”

read more

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Blake Danis

Blake Danis

“If I could one day turn an idea into the next big technology – that would be my dream.”

read more

Danelle Lazcano-Concelman

Danelle Lazcano-Concelman

“Here I am reaching past the stars,” she says. “I know the sky is no longer the limit.”

read more

Warner College of Natural Resources

Chevi Ames

Chevi Ames

“I dabbled in different majors to find the path to go. I took a class in water law that caught my interest, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

read more

David Cressy

David Cressy

“My time at CSU has been a 180 for my life. Without the opportunities I have been offered here, I would not be where I am today … or where I’m headed.”

read more

#CSURamGrad2020

Graduating seniors are sharing their favorite photos from their time at CSU with the hashtag #CSURamGrad2020. Check out a few of the photos and share yours online!

