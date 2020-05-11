OUTSTANDING GRADUATES
SPRING 2020
published May 11, 2020
COVID-19 can’t stop the Class of 2020.
While in-person Commencement ceremonies may be postponed, the Colorado State University community is celebrating the nearly 5,000 Rams graduating this week virtually, through social media, online videos and storytelling, and more. Check out your favorite online platform on Friday, May 15, for University-wide festivities.
Congratulations to the entire Class of 2020!
College of Agricultural Sciences
“Volunteering for Ag Adventure is the closest thing to combining youth mentorship and agriculture I have ever been a part of, and it makes me so happy to leave this campus knowing that the program lives on.”
“Once I was able to find resiliency in the face of my past challenges, I began to realize all that I was capable of.”
College of Business
“You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. You should never let anybody make you feel as if you don’t belong. There’s definitely a place for you in the College of Business and the business world. The potential for us is immense.”
“As I became more senior, I got into positions where I could affect that kind of leadership and pass on that knowledge. That’s my real passion – to better people.”
College of Health and Human Sciences
“I have this extra need to give back, especially with all of the challenges I have had.”
“When I transferred to CSU in 2017 it was an incredible thing because growing up, I never thought I’d get to go there.”
College of Liberal Arts
“I’d like to work in the energy industry – something where my economic understanding will fit.”
“Right now I want to be wherever I can serve people well. A lot of people in my community need public service and basic access to a lot of things.”
College of Natural Sciences
“The biggest obstacles I overcame to get to this point were gaining resilience and confidence within some of these more difficult classes; and letting go of the worry about being a non-traditional student.”
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science
“Anyone who wants to go to college should be able to go to college, there are so many resources available to help students.”
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“If I could one day turn an idea into the next big technology – that would be my dream.”
“Here I am reaching past the stars,” she says. “I know the sky is no longer the limit.”
Warner College of Natural Resources
“I dabbled in different majors to find the path to go. I took a class in water law that caught my interest, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
“My time at CSU has been a 180 for my life. Without the opportunities I have been offered here, I would not be where I am today … or where I’m headed.”
