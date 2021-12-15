Outstanding Grads
Fall 2021
a source special
published Dec. 16, 2021
The Class of 2021 represents the very best of Colorado State University, remaining stalwart and pursuing their degrees in the face of challenges and uncertainties. As more than 2,300 students prepare to graduate, meet just a few of CSU’s Outstanding Grads.
“I am very grateful to my family for supporting me at home and creating all the conditions necessary for a convenient ‘online’ learning environment. With their love and support, I was able to succeed in all my studies these past three semesters regardless of how late I had to stay up to complete assignments.”
“I think the most rewarding part was meeting the people in my cohort, even though my experience was different because of COVID-19.”
“I came to CSU so unsure of myself and my direction, but the encouragement and mentorship of my professors has helped me grow more than I thought possible, both intellectually and personally. I’m coming out a much stronger person, and I think CSU gave me the tools to make that happen.”
“The most rewarding part of my experience at CSU is the people that I learned from and grew with. The people I served, the people I advocated for, the people who helped me along the way, the people who challenged me to grow, and the people who were my biggest cheerleaders when I believed I could not do it lie at the heart of everything I have accomplished at CSU.”
“My time at CSU helped bring out the best in me. I can name so many professors who were alongside me in this journey, who helped me learn about respect, integrity, the value of hard work and the importance of applying my knowledge.”
“I felt obligated to push this institution to do better so that current and future students would not have to endure the depleting and denigrating racially charged incidents that defined so much of my time at CSU.”
“From the start, I had the most incredible people come into my life. From faculty to staff, to other students, they came in and supported me. They each nurtured me like I had something special inside me. With love like that, you begin to carry yourself differently — do things differently.”