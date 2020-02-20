Office of the Registrar recognized by the Employee Appreciation Board

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board had the privilege of recognizing the Office of the Registrar’s Customer Service Unit for their exemplary service on Dec. 19. This group was understaffed for eight months but showed exemplary teamwork and dedication to the office during this challenging time.

The group was nominated by Abby Hanouw, Office of the Registrar program assistant, for going above and beyond. “They make sure they have the schedule planned as best as it can be and have each other’s backs when something comes up that cannot be missed,” she wrote in her nomination.

Congrats on a job well done and all you do to make CSU and the Office of the Registrar the best it can be!

Nominate a deserving unit for recognition

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board (CSUEAB) was created to recognize outstanding performance by departments or units for going above and beyond their normal work duties to make CSU a great place to learn and work.

The EAB meets monthly to review nominations and vote on which units to recognize. Past recognition events have included breakfast, lunch or other refreshments and a special gift from the EAB. The board will work with the department contact to design the perfect recognition event that works best for that unit.

How do you nominate a group? It’s easy. Simply go to the CSUEAB website and click “Nominate a Unit.” Be sure to include specific examples as to why you feel your group should be recognized and what they do to go above and beyond their normal, everyday job duties. The more details outlining how the nominated unit has excelled, the greater the chances the unit will be chosen for recognition.