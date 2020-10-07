Office of Ombuds at CSU celebrates Ombuds Day Oct. 8

Sign up for the Conflict Dynamics Profile

To increase self-awareness and improve conflict management skills, the Ombuds is offering a new resource called the Conflict Dynamics Profile, an assessment instrument measuring conflict behaviors. Working from a framework that conflict is inevitable, the assessment shows participants how harmful responses can be avoided and beneficial responses can be learned.

Individuals can take a deeper dive in understanding how they respond to conflict, what triggers can escalate conflict, and how to manage conflict more effectively. By completing the assessment and participating in 1:1 conflict coaching with the Ombuds, employees gain new constructive tools to identify their hot buttons and participate in behavioral responses to successfully manage conflict situations.

There is no cost associated with completing the assessment and the results remain confidential, but a limited number of assessments are available.

To schedule an appointment, contact Melissa Emerson, University Ombuds, (970) 491-1527, melissa.emerson@colostate.edu

or Kathy Rickard, Ph.D., Faculty Ombuds, (970) 491-5121, kathryn.rickard@colostate.edu

For more information. visit the Ombuds website.