Office of Inclusive Excellence: A new division, structure and renewed focus

Colorado State University is excited to announce the renaming of the Office of the Vice President for Diversity to the Office of Inclusive Excellence, reflecting a renewed focus under the leadership of Vice President for Inclusive Excellence Kauline Cipriani.

Along with the divisional reorganization of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ) focused staff and services under the Office of Inclusive Excellence, the division name shift signifies the University’s continued commitment to these efforts moving forward.

“This next chapter in DEIJ work at Colorado State will place inclusive excellence tenets at the forefront. Inclusive excellence is about everyone, and requires an institutional climate that equitably supports students, staff and faculty from underrepresented and disenfranchised identities, while also supporting productive engagement across our differences,” said Cipriani. “This reorganization will help elevate and galvanize this work across campus.”

The reorganization of the Office of Inclusive Excellence will also expand the scope of the division’s focus, previously concentrated on faculty and staff, to include student efforts which were led by the Division of Student Affairs. Bringing together DEIJ efforts for faculty, staff and students under one unit will enable greater collaboration, resource sharing and alignment as CSU moves into the next chapter.