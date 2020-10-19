October is Ergonomics Awareness Month even during the pandemic

October brings yet another National Ergonomics Month and during this time the Ergonomics Team at CSU want to remind you to that resources are available to help, even during the pandemic.

If you are working remotely or prefer to minimize contact with others as much as possible, a virtual office ergonomic evaluation can be provided, without ever having to set foot in your home or office. If you are still working on campus, in-person evaluations from an ergonomics specialist can be provided as well (proper safety precautions will be followed when a specialist visits your office).

Office ergonomic evaluations were very commonplace before the pandemic, and with a whole new workstation and new challenges at home, we can help with there too. If you prefer, even a simple phone call or online meeting can be conducted so that you can have your questions answered. We are here to help.

It is also highly recommended that you complete online on-demand training. Options for both working from home and at the office are included, and you are always welcome to complete both.