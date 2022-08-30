Norvell’s teams have had some success against Harbaugh’s and Michigan, including a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in 1985

Nearly every fall, Jay Norvell gets a message from someone who is watching a replay of one of the greatest days of Norvell’s college playing career: a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of college football heavyweights.
“The Big Ten Network replays it,” said Norvell, Colorado State’s first-year head coach. “I get a call or text from someone, and they’re laughing saying, ‘I’m watching you play (Jim) Harbaugh and Michigan.’”
On Oct. 18, 1985, “Scrappy” — Norvell’s nickname since childhood — played defensive back for Iowa, and Harbaugh was Michigan’s quarterback. The Hawkeyes won, 12-10, on a last-second field goal. Norvell’s 1985 season is documented in a gigantic scrapbook kept by an aunt.
“The stands cleared out,” Norvell said. “It’s one of those ones you dream about playing in. That was the first time that we really crossed paths, and that was a really emotional game.”
First matchup as head coaches
Now, nearly 37 years later, Norvell’s Rams will visit the “Big House” on Sept. 3 to play the Wolverines, who won the Big Ten in 2021 and made the College Football Playoff. CSU is about a four-touchdown underdog as Norvell, 30-17 in his last four seasons at Nevada, implements his system with 59 new players. Norvell was 3-9 in his first year in Reno.
“It will be great for our kids to go there and compete in that environment,” Norvell said of visiting Ann Arbor. “That’s what you come to college for. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a great opportunity.”
Norvell’s long history as a player and assistant coach shows his teams have fared pretty well against Harbaugh’s teams, going 4-2. Their head-to-head games include matchups as players, when Norvell was an assistant coach in both college and in the NFL, where Harbaugh had a long career.
In 1984, Norvell played on special teams and as a backup (to Mike Stoops) as Iowa shut out Michigan 26-0, but Harbaugh had suffered a season-ending injury the game before the matchup. It is still Iowa’s biggest win against Michigan. Bob Stoops, the longtime Oklahoma coach, played and coached for Iowa’s Hayden Fry, as did his brothers Mike and Mark.
Intertwined as friends, foes
Harbaugh and Norvell’s paths have crossed many times. That includes the 1987 Chicago Bears, the year Harbaugh was drafted and Norvell played with the strike team and then stayed on for a bit when the regulars returned.
They also were both NFL assistants for Oakland in 2002-03, working 20-hour days trying to keep up with the pace set by Jon Gruden. Norvell coached the Raiders’ tight ends while Harbaugh was an offensive assistant who worked with quarterbacks. Quarterback Rich Gannon was the NFL’s MVP as the 2002 Raiders team reached the Super Bowl.
“We spent a ton of time together. We were both young guys in the business,” Norvell said of those 20-hour coaching days in Oakland. “He’s a good guy, a really good guy. We were both Midwest, Big Ten guys.”
As far as the 1985 game goes, Norvell didn’t tackle Harbaugh. Norvell led the Big Ten with 7 interceptions that season and earned all-league honors, but didn’t get one against Harbaugh. Said Norvell: “They didn’t really throw it enough for us to get him.”
6 times Norvell’s teams faced off against Harbaugh’s teams
1985: No. 1 Iowa 12, No. 2 Michigan 10: The Hawkeyes won on a last-second Rob Houghtlin field goal in Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh was 8 of 13 for 55 yards and the game’s only touchdown. It was Michigan’s only loss of the season. Harbaugh was the nation’s most efficient passer. Iowa won the Big Ten.
1986: No. 4 Michigan 20, No. 8 Iowa 17: Harbaugh, the All-Big Ten quarterback, led the Wolverines to victory sealed by a last-second field goal by MIke Gillette. Norvell had transitioned to an offensive graduate assistant at Iowa.
1998: Ravens 38, Colts 31: Harbaugh, a starter in Indianapolis from 1994-97, was traded to Baltimore before the ‘’98 season. Norvell was in his first year as wide receivers coach. Harbaugh, 16 of 25 for 198 yards and two scores, led the Ravens to 17 fourth-quarter points in the Colts’ first return to Baltimore after leaving in 1984. Torrence Small led the Colts receivers with 9 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.
1999: Colts 27, Chargers 19: Behind Peyton Manning, Indianapolis rallied for 14 fourth-quarter points to knock off the Chargers as Harbaugh was 15 of 37 for 188 yards and an interception. Future Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison led Norvell’s receivers with 13 catches for 196 yards and a score.
2007: No. 14 UCLA 45, Stanford 17: In his first game as offensive coordinator for the Bruins, Norvell’s group rolled up 624 total yards. QB Ben Olson threw for 295 yards and 5 TDs while running back Kahlil Bell rushed for 195 yards. It was Harbaugh’s first game as the Cardinal head coach.
2009: Oklahoma 31, No. 19 Stanford 27, Sun Bowl: Norvell was assistant offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the Sooners, who beat Harbaugh’s Cardinal behind 418 yards and three TDs from Landry Jones to Ryan Broyles. Sam Bradford, the 2008 Heisman Trophy winner, was injured early in the season. Harbaugh’s team was led by Toby Gerhart, who rushed for 135 yards and a score.
NORVELL VS. MICHIGAN: Counting the 1985 and 1986 games against Harbaugh as matchups that overlap, Norvell’s teams also have battled against Michigan in other games. In 1982, when Norvell was a freshman, Iowa lost 29-7. In 1983, Iowa lost 16-13 in Ann Arbor. Norvell’s games against Michigan are briefly listed below:
- 1984: No. 18 Iowa 26, Michigan 0 (Norvell played)
- 1985: No. 1 Iowa 12, No. 2 Michigan 10 (Norvell played)
- 1986: No. 4 Michigan 20, No. 8 Iowa 17 (Norvell an Iowa assistant)
- 1987: Michigan 37, Iowa 10 (Norvell an Iowa assistant)
- 1989: No. 5 Michigan 24, Wisconsin 0 (Norvell a Wisconsin assistant)
- 1990: No. 3 Michigan 41, Wisconsin 3 (Norvell a Wisconsin assistant)
- 1993: No. 21 Wisconsin 13, No. 24 Michigan 10 (Norvell a Wisconsin assistant)
- 1994: Wisconsin 31, No. 10 Michigan 19 (Norvell a Wisconsin assistant)
- 2005: Nebraska 32, No. 20 Michigan 28, Alamo Bowl (Norvell a Nebraska assistant)