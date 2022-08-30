Norvell’s teams have had some success against Harbaugh’s and Michigan, including a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in 1985

Nearly every fall, Jay Norvell gets a message from someone who is watching a replay of one of the greatest days of Norvell’s college playing career: a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of college football heavyweights.

“The Big Ten Network replays it,” said Norvell, Colorado State’s first-year head coach. “I get a call or text from someone, and they’re laughing saying, ‘I’m watching you play (Jim) Harbaugh and Michigan.’”

On Oct. 18, 1985, “Scrappy” — Norvell’s nickname since childhood — played defensive back for Iowa, and Harbaugh was Michigan’s quarterback. The Hawkeyes won, 12-10, on a last-second field goal. Norvell’s 1985 season is documented in a gigantic scrapbook kept by an aunt.

“The stands cleared out,” Norvell said. “It’s one of those ones you dream about playing in. That was the first time that we really crossed paths, and that was a really emotional game.”