Nominations now open for sustainability milestones and recognition event

The President’s Sustainability Commission invites nominations for the annual Colorado State University Sustainability Milestones and Recognition Event, which will be held during Earth Week in April.

Nominations can now be submitted at green.colostate.edu/sustainability-recognition-nomination.

Nominations can include achievements, new initiatives, and milestones inclusive of environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainability. Examples of past nominations include:

Interdisciplinary teams that have launched new sustainability initiatives and/or curriculum.

Research teams that have advanced sustainability and/or received notable grants to engage in sustainability-related research.

Significant sustainability milestones (i.e. major anniversary of sustainability program or notable goal achieved).

Projects that have enhanced sustainability through inclusion, operations, or engagement efforts.

Student groups that have launched new sustainability initiatives.

New partnerships and collaborations advancing sustainability at CSU.

Lifetime achievement to recognize a CSU employee who has significantly contributed to sustainability at CSU over the duration of their career.

Nominations should reflect achievements within the last year, with the exception of the lifetime achievement category, and can be submitted at green.colostate.edu/sustainability-recognition-nomination.

The nomination deadline is March 15. Recipients will be notified by the end of March and will be invited to the recognition event during Earth Week in April to be honored in person.

Please contact Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair of the President’s Sustainability Commission, with any questions at tonie.miyamoto@colostate.edu.