New Year’s Eve added as University holiday

In appreciation of the remarkable work performed by employees of the State of Colorado this year, Gov. Jared Polis is providing an additional paid day off during the holiday season. The time off is authorized as administrative leave for employees of the state, which includes Colorado State University employees.

CSU will observe the additional day off on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Individuals who are unable to take that day off due to pressing business needs should coordinate with their supervisor to schedule their administrative leave on an alternate date during the fiscal year.

Contact the Human Resources Service Center at 970-491-MyHR (6947) or email hr_service_center@Mail.Colostate.edu with any questions.