Welcome to the start of the new academic year. To our students, we are delighted you are here at Colorado State University.

On March 1, I assumed a new position as vice president for a new division: the Division of Equity, Equal Opportunity and Title IX, that reports directly to President Joyce McConnell. (Given the timing, it’s understandable if you didn’t hear about it.)

The new division includes a standalone Office of Title IX Programs and Gender Equity. By creating this office, and elevating the reporting structure, President McConnell wishes to emphasize the importance of the critical work that supports our students during a complaint of sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence or stalking as well as our commitment to an equitable, fair and impartial complaint process for students and employees.