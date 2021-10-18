National Transfer Student Week celebrates student accomplishments

National Transfer Student Week — Oct. 18-22 — celebrates the accomplishments of transfer students at different colleges around the country. The week also honors all the staff and professionals who support transfer students as they navigate the transfer process to reach their ultimate academic, career and personal goals.

The Wolves to Rams (W2R) S-STEM program welcomed more than 100 new transfer students from Front Range Community College to Colorado State University this semester. As the W2R program continues to grow, it is better equipped to support and create more opportunities for transfer students to be successful at CSU.

According to W2R leadership, the semester has been very challenging. Coming back to on-campus classes, working through the pandemic and navigating new transitions are just a few of the obstacles that our students are facing now, but once again, transfer students have proven to be resilient, strong and overall champions.

Their stories and experiences are a tribute to the strength, resiliency, and aspirations to be successful and obtain their bachelor’s degree at CSU.