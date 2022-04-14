MURALS winners announced; participants reflect on value of the experience

The winners of the 2022 Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium have been announced, and participants agreed that the annual event was rewarding on many levels.
MURALS, which was held March 25, involves students from diverse backgrounds and a variety of disciplines and introduces students to a broad array of research opportunities. After submitting their abstracts, on the day of MURALS, students delivered oral presentations and displayed their work in a poster gallery. Mentoring, presenting scholarly work, networking and learning about multicultural leadership are the main pillars of the program.
Students presented their scholarly work in fields like creative writing, visual and performing arts, entrepreneurship, STEM, social sciences and humanities, while graduate students and faculty provided feedback. Faculty also served as mentors.
The keynote speaker was Ona Kola-Kehinde, a 2017 CSU alum who participated in MURALS in its inaugural year. Kola-Kehinde is a second-year medical student at the Ohio State University and was so inspired by his MURALS experience that he will be launching a graduate student version of MURALS at Ohio State.
Several other alumni attended MURALS as well, including a panel of five who discussed how their MURALS experiences enhanced their academics and informed their next steps.
Support to pursue dreams
Many parents of participants attended too. Tom and Elizabeth Weiland, parents of student Tianna Weiland, traveled from California to watch their daughter and her peers present in MURALS.
“She’s been working really hard on this research, and we’re really excited for her because she has this dream, she wants to go to med school,” Elizabeth Weiland said. “From a parent perspective – we’re not doctors – how would she get into med school? How is she going to find these little tricks and tips and all the advice that she is going to need to get there? So that’s where MURALS came in.”
“It was just nice to see it really come together,” participant Linh Bui said. “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m actually presenting something I’ve been working on for a really long time.’ I felt really good about it, even though I was super nervous at the time.”
Delaney Dunlop added, “I was super nervous going up there, but then I realized that no one knows this research better than I do. So l just did it.”
“I really felt like they gained something from the work I created, so that was the most important part,” Jevon McKinney explained.
Another participant said the experience helps students become more comfortable with presenting to a group.
“This is such a great opportunity to practice skills, oral presentation skills, public speaking,” Bemnet Tefera said. “You learn a lot, and it really helps with nervousness around presenting. You get to research your own topic, which is awesome on its own, and you get to present your passion, basically.”
2022 MURALS award winners
Judges’ decisions were based on a combination of submitted abstract, poster and oral presentations.
Overall winner
Akilah Martin
College of Natural Sciences
“PTSD in the Black Community: It Is Really That Serious”
Creative Arts
First Place
Malia Berry
College of Liberal Arts
“Dissonance”
Second Place
Rothavie Toum
College of Liberal Arts
“The Antithesis of Art History: Khmer Girl with a Gold Earring”
Third Place
Aspen Flores
College of Liberal Arts
“Students Come First – The Journey of CSU’s First-Generation Students in the Honors Program”
Innovation and Entrepreneurship
First Place
Umutesi Karinganire
College of Liberal Arts
“Advofugee (Advocacy for Refugee)”
Service Learning and Leadership
First Place
Joel Ibarra
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Construct, Build, Assemble Diversity”
Second Place
Anh Bui
College of Natural Sciences
“Education Support for Low-Socioeconomic School”
Third Place
Alexandria Walker
College of Health and Human Sciences
“The Intersection of Oral Health and Overall Health”
Social Justice Award
Bemnet Tefera
College of Liberal Arts
“First-Gen Post-Grad Mentorship”
Social Sciences/Humanities
First Place
Tianna Weiland
College of Natural Sciences
“COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Disparities”
Second Place
Axel Sandoval-Bravo
College of Liberal Arts
“From Redlining to Gentrification. Will I Have a Place to Live?”
Third Place
Hannah Gilliard
College of Natural Sciences
“Childhood Cancer Survivors and Psychological Outcomes: A Literature Review”
STEM
First Place
Andrea Velez
Warner College of Natural Resources
“How Do We Measure the Unmeasured: A Frequency Analysis of Unmonitored Watershed in Central America”
Second Place
Santiago Pinedo
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
“Biotypic Differences in Bacteria of Russian Wheat Aphid Honeydew and Their Effects on Barley”
Third Place
Genesis Marrero
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences