Just in time for finals: New study space in Morgan Library

Students seeking a comfortable and spacious place to study or relax during finals week have a new option at the Morgan Library.

Since February, the south area of the first floor has been under construction with the goal of enhancing student success.

Recent feedback from students, library staff, interior designers and others revealed that more areas to study, refresh and relax were in order. To remove physical and psychological barriers to student success, the space has been reconstructed to enhance the sense of belonging.

“With all the natural, beautiful light that comes in through our courtyard windows, we knew this would be a great opportunity to make a striking change in ambiance, layout, form, function and feel,” said Robert Ayala, manager of the library’s space and user experience.

Ayala stressed the importance of fostering community through shared spaces within Morgan Library. By renovating one of the largest areas in the library, students have a convenient place to study by themselves or chat with peers.

The remodel added a richer, more varied suite of furniture options. The new furniture collection increased the area’s seating capacity from 80 to more than 120.

Some furniture serves students who want to study or relax in a private space, while other furniture will suit students who want study or relax alone in an open space. To promote group study and collaboration, there are a variety of chairs, ottomans and tables, all configured in various combinations. Much of the furniture is also mobile, which adds to the overall flexibility of the space.

Books formerly in the area have been relocated to the second floor and basement shelves to create more space for students to collaborate, as well as to shelve similar books together to improve findability.

Other significant design improvements include an increase in electrical power outlets, refinished and polished floor tile and a feature wall that will allow for future displays. The adjacent study rooms are available for reservation and have been refreshed with fresh paint.

“Fundamentally, our students and visitors want to experience more space options and flexibility at CSU Libraries, and we’re going to try and deliver on that with this remodel in Morgan Library, as well as with future library space projects,” Ayala said.