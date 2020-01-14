Mixer for LGBTQ faculty, staff and graduate students scheduled for Feb. 4 at LSC

The Lory Student Center will be the site of a mixer for for LGBTQ faculty, staff and graduate students on Feb. 4.
The Pride Resource Center and the Graduate QTs student organization are hosting a mixer for LGBTQ graduate students, faculty and staff to foster community across the Colorado State University campus.
The mixer, sponsored by the Graduate School, will include remarks from Dean Mary Stromberger as well as faculty on Feb. 4 in Lory Student Center Room 382, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served. Faculty, staff and graduate students can register at col.st/ZSa0m.
“We’ve heard feedback from our graduate students that they can sometimes feel isolated, and it’s difficult to build community,” said Pride Resource Center Director Dora Frias. “So for them, it’s critical to have a chance to network with faculty as part of the graduate school experience.”
LGBTQ Faculty, Staff and Graduate Student Mixer
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Lory Student Center Room 382
Registration: col.st/ZSa0m
Frias added that the mixer offers the LGBTQ community at CSU the opportunity to connect with the Pride Resource Center and expand their network.
Members of the Graduate QTs also will be on hand during the event to share more information about their organization, a social and community group for queer- and trans-identifying graduate students.
“It is really important for LGBTQ graduate students to find mentors that share their identities and experiences,” said Graduate QTs President Chris Whitehead, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in chemistry. “However, there is no list available or system in place to link students with LGBTQ faculty/staff. The goal of this event is to bridge this gap, connect LGBTQ graduate students with potential faculty/staff mentors, and establish a more visible graduate LGBTQ community.”
Established in 1997, the Pride Resource Center provides support for all CSU community members to explore and increase their understanding of sexual/romantic orientation, gender, and identity intersection.
If physical accommodations are required for participation, contact the Pride Resource Center as soon as possible. For more information, visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu, call (970) 491-4323 or stop by LSC Room 232.