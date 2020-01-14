Mixer for LGBTQ faculty, staff and graduate students scheduled for Feb. 4 at LSC

Frias added that the mixer offers the LGBTQ community at CSU the opportunity to connect with the Pride Resource Center and expand their network.

Members of the Graduate QTs also will be on hand during the event to share more information about their organization, a social and community group for queer- and trans-identifying graduate students.

“It is really important for LGBTQ graduate students to find mentors that share their identities and experiences,” said Graduate QTs President Chris Whitehead, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in chemistry. “However, there is no list available or system in place to link students with LGBTQ faculty/staff. The goal of this event is to bridge this gap, connect LGBTQ graduate students with potential faculty/staff mentors, and establish a more visible graduate LGBTQ community.”

Established in 1997, the Pride Resource Center provides support for all CSU community members to explore and increase their understanding of sexual/romantic orientation, gender, and identity intersection.

If physical accommodations are required for participation, contact the Pride Resource Center as soon as possible. For more information, visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu, call (970) 491-4323 or stop by LSC Room 232.