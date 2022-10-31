Military appreciation game means more for CSU football player Coby McNeal, who served for six years in the Marines

Colorado State University freshman Coby McNeal until this fall had never heard of the Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy presented to the winning football team of the “Border War” between CSU and Wyoming.

“It’s just awesome that we appreciate the military,” McNeal said of the combat boot worn in Vietnam in the late 1960s by late CSU Army ROTC instructor Capt. Dan J. Romero. “Even now, I see military members and I still thank them for their service.

“We wouldn’t be here being able to do this great sport, doing the things that we love, without them protecting us.”

That sentiment means more for McNeal, 26, who walked on to CSU’s football team after six years of active service in the Marines. He said he was an aviation electrician and crew chief on a V-22 Osprey and was deployed some of that time to the Middle East.

“It’s a big ol’ family,” McNeal said of the Marines. “Everybody that I met, I grew close with. Everything was like competition. Competing constantly.

“I could always walk down the hall, knock on a door, ‘You want to go play football? You want to go play ultimate Frisbee? You want to go play basketball?’ It was awesome.”