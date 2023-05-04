Mary Ontiveros’ half century at CSU honored with building dedication

Mary Ontiveros was a stalwart Ram for more than 50 years, coming to Fort Collins as a student in 1969 and retiring as Colorado State University’s first Vice President for Diversity – and the first Latina vice president in University history – in 2020.

More than 300 people from all aspects of Ontiveros’ rich and varied life gathered at the corner of Laurel and Shields streets on May 3 to celebrate renaming the building there the Mary Ontiveros House. The Office of Inclusive Excellence is now located in the first building on campus named for a Latina.

“There is no more fitting honor for Mary O.’s work for needed change – work that she performed tirelessly, patiently, compassionately, and with grace – than this,” said Chancellor Tony Frank. “It will help ensure that work is remembered and continues to build a better CSU.”

Members of Ontiveros’ family unveiled the new sign, surrounded by faculty, staff, students, members of the CSU Board of Governors and University leadership, elected officials from Fort Collins and Larimer County, former employees who worked with Mary and shared her vision for a more inclusive, accessible and equitable campus environment for all.

The crowd even included friends from her student activist days, when Chicano and Black students occupied the lawn of what was then the home of University President William Morgan as part of a protest demanding more recruitment of students and faculty of color, more relevant curriculum, and better support for student success.

“The size of this crowd is a testament to how the lives of so many people have been touched by Mary and her work,” said Kauline Cipriani, vice president for Inclusive Excellent. “She was a social justice champion, and she deserves the bright light that shines on her today.”

Ontiveros, who fought a long battle with breast cancer and passed away in 2022, continued the fight for access to education for all throughout her career, as a student working with ASCSU and El Centro, and as an employee in the Office of Admissions, eventually becoming Vice President for Enrollment and Access, always advocating for greater access.

In 2010, then CSU President Frank appointed her Vice President for Diversity. Among her many accomplishments in that role – from creation of the annual Diversity Symposium to development of CSU’s Principles of Community – was the move to what was first called Diversity House.

“This space sends a powerful message, a promise of our commitment to the future,” said CSU President Amy Parsons. “This is a home where all are welcome, and a home to build community.”