LGBTQIA+ History Month features keynote talks and celebrations

More than a dozen events are scheduled in celebration of LGBTQIA+ History Month at Colorado State University in October.
The monthlong celebration includes a keynote talk on Oct. 20 from Schuyler Bailar, the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division I men’s team. Bailar swam on the Harvard men’s swimming and diving team.
Learn more
For the latest information on LGBTQIA+ History Month and registration, visit the Pride Resource Center’s website at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu.
“When I’m swimming, I don’t feel like I have to be a body or gender or really anything. I’m just the act of swimming,” Bailar told CBS News in 2021. “There’s this massive relief, this grounding combined with the weightlessness of being in water that’s really beautiful.”
The talk is part of the Symposium for Inclusive Excellence at CSU.
In addition, award-winning poet Sonia Guiñansaca is speaking on Oct. 5 as part of the annual Borderlands Speaker Series at CSU, a collaboration among the Pride Resource Center, El Centro and RamEvents to honor the overlap of Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQIA+ History Month.
Guiñansaca is an international award-winning queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and social justice activist. They emerged as a national leader in the migrant artistic and political communities, where they coordinated and participated in groundbreaking civil disobedience actions.
As in previous years, the Pride Resource Center will be celebrating Coming into Queerness Day on Oct. 11 at the Lory Student Center Plaza and International Pronouns Day on Oct. 19 at the LSC Flea Market.
Additionally, the Pride Resource Center will be hosting a back-to-back night of about Ballroom and its impact on LGBTQIA+ history and culture Oct. 25-26. Learn from HBO Max Legendary winners Torie Balmain and Calypso Jete Balmain — who along with their three teammates that were on the show with them — helped their house become the first $100,000 winners in ballroom history.
LGBTQIA+ History Month calendar
Saturday, Oct. 1 | Out in the Pool
Time: 5-7:30 p.m. | Location: CSU Student Recreation Center | Audience: CSU students and rec pass holders
Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Latinx/Borderlands Speaker: Sonia Guiñansaca
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Location: LSC Ballroom D | Audience: open to all
Thursday, Oct. 6 | Disability Awareness Month Keynote: Carson Tueller
Time: 6-7 p.m. | Location: LSC Ballroom A | Audience: open to all
Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 19 | Global Village Museum Exhibit
Time: 5-9 p.m. | Location: 200 W. Mountain Ave. #C | Audience: open to all
Monday, Oct. 10 | Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Time: TBD | Location: LSC Plaza | Audience: open to all
Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Coming into Queerness Day
Time: TBD | Location: LSC Plaza | Audience: open to all
Wednesday, Oct. 12 | PFLAG Speaker: Ben Greene
Time: 6-8 p.m. | Location: LSC Theater | Audience: open to all
Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Salsa Nights!
Time: 6-8 p.m. | Location: LSC Theater | Audience: open to all
Wednesday, Oct. 19 | International Pronouns Day
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Location: LSC Flea Market | Audience: open to all
Thursday, Oct. 20 | Symposium Special Event: Schuyler Bailar Keynote and Meet and Greet
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Location: Stadium 6th Floor | Audience: special invitation to students only; all others can view virtually
Oct. 25-26 | The Category Is … Ballroom Culture and Dance!
Time: 6-8 p.m. | Location: Stadium 1204 | Audience: open to all
Wednesday, Oct. 26 | Intersex Awareness Day
Time: all day | Location: Pride Resource Center (LSC 232) | Audience: open to all
Thursday, Oct. 27 | Ace Space: Open Mic
Time: 3-5 p.m. | Location: Pride Resource Center (LSC 232) | Audience: open to all