LGBTQIA+ History Month features keynote talks and celebrations

“When I’m swimming, I don’t feel like I have to be a body or gender or really anything. I’m just the act of swimming,” Bailar told CBS News in 2021. “There’s this massive relief, this grounding combined with the weightlessness of being in water that’s really beautiful.”

The talk is part of the Symposium for Inclusive Excellence at CSU.

In addition, award-winning poet Sonia Guiñansaca is speaking on Oct. 5 as part of the annual Borderlands Speaker Series at CSU, a collaboration among the Pride Resource Center, El Centro and RamEvents to honor the overlap of Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQIA+ History Month.

Guiñansaca is an international award-winning queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and social justice activist. They emerged as a national leader in the migrant artistic and political communities, where they coordinated and participated in groundbreaking civil disobedience actions.

As in previous years, the Pride Resource Center will be celebrating Coming into Queerness Day on Oct. 11 at the Lory Student Center Plaza and International Pronouns Day on Oct. 19 at the LSC Flea Market.

Additionally, the Pride Resource Center will be hosting a back-to-back night of about Ballroom and its impact on LGBTQIA+ history and culture Oct. 25-26. Learn from HBO Max Legendary winners Torie Balmain and Calypso Jete Balmain — who along with their three teammates that were on the show with them — helped their house become the first $100,000 winners in ballroom history.