The technology of 3D printing can be exciting – and overwhelming. Colorado State University students, faculty and staff have access to 3D printing through Morgan Library, as well as free training sessions on how to use it.

A series of spring semester classes for faculty, staff and students will expand on the basics of 3D printing: what it is and important techniques for putting it to use in presentations. Sessions will be held on Feb. 4, 5, 18, 19, 26, 27, March 3, 10, 27 and April 2, 14, and 21 in the Morgan Library Event Hall.

Register online as space is limited.

The introductory training sessions are presented by Idea-2 Product Lab, based in the Walter Scott. Jr. College of Engineering and dedicated to furthering the education of students and faculty in 3D technologies, with support from RamTech.

