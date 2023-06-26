Lagoon Concert to feature ‘western outlaw’ music, tours of police cars, firetrucks and more

Q&A with Ryan Chrys

Ryan Chrys sat down with SOURCE to chat about the upcoming show and more.

Your sound is described as “western outlaw” – what kind of vibes should concertgoers expect at your show?

Our performance vibe is of gratitude and celebration. We love music, and we’re honored to be part of the series, and we’re excited to perform. Music-wise showgoers might expect a classic country and rock vibe, high energy and enthusiasm!

Who were some of the musical acts that inspired you when you first got started? What was it about them that really resonated with you?

Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, as well as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and the (Rolling) Stones. For me, it was the authenticity and character of both the musicians and the music. The music had a power and honesty behind it, and seeing images and videos of the musicians confirmed for me that what they were doing was pure from their souls. I found stories, lessons, journeys and so much more in their words, and energy and feeling in their chords.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this CSU tradition?

Yes, we got rained out at the end. So, we’re thrilled to be back and hoping for good weather this time. Really, it’s truly an awesome series, the park is gorgeous, the grass surrounded by trees, and the audience is like one big family having a picnic in the park. I most enjoy the connection and the joy that comes from celebrating life, love, nature and music on a summer day with dear friends. I love cranking up my guitar quite a lot too, maybe even most, but just being part of a big family is what feels the best.

You’ve received a lot of praise about your guitar skills. When you’re on stage, how does the crowd impact your guitar solos?

It’s definitely symbiotic. A lot of my solos are improvised, so the energy of the audience plays a part in the feeling of my playing and how the band plays. With the Rough Cuts, Michael, Susan and Maria, I get lost in the music, and I let my soul guide the way, and it’s wonderful. Then if the crowd is responding in any way, dancing, hootin’ and hollerin’ or such, then we can feed each other energy and things can go over the top.

What’s the one song that concertgoers should listen to before seeing your show?