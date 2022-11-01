Kate Siegel Shimko starts as CSU System’s new assistant vice chancellor for community engagement

Kate Siegel Shimko has joined the Colorado State University System as assistant vice chancellor for community engagement, a newly created position in which she will focus on government relations involving the state executive branch and the city and county of Denver, as well as work to further relationships with the business community.

For more than 10 years, Siegel Shimko has worked in state and national politics, with experience ranging from consulting and fundraising to development of strategy. Most recently, she served as director of boards and commissions in the Colorado Governor’s Office, overseeing the appointment of more than 2,200 people to 300-plus state-level boards and commissions over a period of almost four years.

Among the boards and commissions that Siegel Shimko worked to fill are groups focused on topics ranging from health and agriculture to the justice system and education. As part of her job, she traveled across the state to meet with different groups, expanding her network.

She said she is excited in this new role to work in higher education and to focus on supporting the CSU System’s mission.

“Throughout my career, I have been continually impressed with the CSU System and its success providing access to educational excellence for Coloradans,” Siegel Shimko said. “I hope to leverage the connections and communities I have grown close with to further the important work of this amazing system.”

During Siegel Shimko’s time at the in the Governor’s office, the office saw an increase in representation of people of color on the state’s boards and commissions from 18% to 29%, and participation by residents of rural areas rose to 23%, exceeding the 18% of residents who live in these areas. Women now hold half of the board positions.

“We are deeply grateful for Kate’s tireless service to Coloradans and congratulate her on this exciting new role at CSU,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Kate’s work for the state has and continues to make a transformative impact, expanding the diversity of Colorado’s boards and commissions to reflect the geographic, racial, and gender diversity of our great state. We wish Kate all the best in her new role.”

Siegel Shimko’s first day at the CSU System was Nov. 1.

“Kate brings extensive knowledge of state government and strong connections across Colorado that will help us strengthen our service to people and communities statewide,” said Chancellor Tony Frank. “She understands deeply the challenges facing our state and how that aligns with our work as the state’s land-grant university system. We’re delighted to welcome her to the CSU team.”