Outpatient VA clinic in Aurora named for CSU alum, civil rights leader John Mosley

The outpatient Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Aurora, Colorado, has officially been named for one of Colorado State University’s greatest military heroes.

Community leaders held a dedication ceremony for the Lt. Col. John W. Mosley VA Outpatient Clinic on Feb. 24. Mosley was the first Black football player at CSU, as well as a civil rights activist and Tuskegee Airman who flew multiple missions during World War II and the Korean War.

“There is no better person than Lt. Col. John W. Mosley for the naming of Colorado’s new VA clinic,” said CSU President Amy Parsons. “He proved himself to be one of the greatest Coloradans, and we are so proud that part of his incredible life was spent at Colorado State University.”

The VA clinic was named for Mosley as the result of legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Mosley, who graduated from CSU in 1943, died in 2015 at the age of 93. He was posthumously awarded the Founders Day Medal in 2017, and he and his wife are the namesakes of the Edna and John W. Mosley P-8 School in Aurora.

A lifelong Rams fan, Mosley was elected to the CSU Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. The John W. Mosley Student-Athlete Mentoring Program was established at CSU in 2011, and two of his grandsons graduated from the University.

“He continues to inspire Colorado State students, and it is our hope that he inspires and gives pride to the veterans who enter (the VA) facility,” Parsons said.