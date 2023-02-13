Host of events scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 1 for International Symposium

The fourth annual International Symposium is shaping up to be a memorable campus event.

Held in person for the first time since its inception, the 2023 schedule is packed with more than 25 globally minded topics, panels and presentations. Speakers range from undergraduate and graduate students across Colorado State University’s colleges to staff, faculty and campus leaders.

When it comes to internationalization, the topics are broad. Pop into a session about South African theatre and follow it up by learning about the art and science of climate change, the world’s endangered languages or how to support international students in the classroom.

There is truly a topic for everyone at this year’s symposium, which is slated for Feb. 27 to March 1 with no registration required.

For a full schedule of events and to plan your own symposium itinerary, please visit col.st/cCsLs.