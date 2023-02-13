Host of events scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 1 for International Symposium

The fourth annual International Symposium is shaping up to be a memorable campus event.
Held in person for the first time since its inception, the 2023 schedule is packed with more than 25 globally minded topics, panels and presentations. Speakers range from undergraduate and graduate students across Colorado State University’s colleges to staff, faculty and campus leaders.
When it comes to internationalization, the topics are broad. Pop into a session about South African theatre and follow it up by learning about the art and science of climate change, the world’s endangered languages or how to support international students in the classroom.
There is truly a topic for everyone at this year’s symposium, which is slated for Feb. 27 to March 1 with no registration required.
For a full schedule of events and to plan your own symposium itinerary, please visit col.st/cCsLs.
Key events
In addition to the host of daily sessions, there are three key symposium happenings:
Keynote Speaker: U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor
Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 4-5 p.m. in Lory Student Center Ballroom D
Watch the live stream: col.st/ZUbgY
Plenary Session: The Internationalization of Student Affairs in Higher Education
A Conversation with Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes and Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax
Wednesday, March 1, from 9-10 a.m. in the Lory Student Center Longs Peak Room
Hybrid option available: col.st/OdpIU
Groundbreaking Ceremony: Peace Corps Tribute Garden
Wednesday, March 1, from 3-4 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre Lobby