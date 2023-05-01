Strategic plan offers roadmap to the future of international affairs at CSU

A map for international affairs at CSU and beyond

The strategic plan outlines four broad goals. While two are externally focused to the entire campus and the other two are internally focused to OIP, all four goals speak to the future directions of International Affairs at CSU.

Those four goals are:

Provide meaningful services and programs to the campus community to enhance campus internationalization. Develop a sustainable resource base for OIP. Create a high-functioning, supportive and equitable workplace. Enhance student mobility, increasing both the number and diversity of participants and the services provided to them.

Each goal is accompanied by subsequent priorities and succeeding strategies that funnel these ambitious yet broad initiatives into concrete and actionable areas of focus for the institution. An internal comprehensive work plan has been created to operationalize this plan, complete with scheduled deadlines, team leads and key performance indicators tied to each item.

“I am excited to share our plan with the rest of the CSU community and to work with campus stakeholders on achieving CSU’s strategic international goals” said Kathleen Fairfax, vice provost for International Affairs. “The roll-out of our strategic plan is just the first step in getting the campus engaged with the broader global engagement efforts of the University.

The full strategic plan is available to read at col.st/SpsJf

A call to action for the campus community

The effort to bring the world to CSU – and CSU to the world – is not a one-department endeavor. International Programs relies on strong partnerships across campus to advance the global mission of Colorado State.

Staff in the Office of International programs will be reaching out to departments, colleges and other units to discuss broad internationalization goals and strategies. Units should begin thinking about how their own strategic goals might align with CSU’s global engagement goals.

Academic departments interested in any of the new initiatives that OIP has undertaken, such as First Year Seminars Abroad, enhanced recruiting and enrollment of international students or developing short-term custom programs for visitors from overseas, should reach out to OIP to set up initial meetings to get conversations started.

Faculty should stay tuned for detailed information about the new Curriculum Internationalization grants or Partnership Development grants that OIP will be awarding beginning in Fall 2023.