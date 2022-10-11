In memory: Sydney Elizabeth Meegan

Sydney Elizabeth Meegan passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 2, in Fort Collins.

She was born on March 30, 2004, in Austin, Texas, to Jessica Mortenson Meegan and George Douglas (Doug) Meegan. Sydney attended St. Philip preschool, Bradford K-8, D’Evelyn High School, and graduated from Chatfield Senior High School in 2022. She was thriving as a freshman at Colorado State University where she recently declared her major in economics, worked part-time at the aquatics center, and was a new member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Sydney’s confidence, curiosity, and love for life are qualities often mentioned by those who knew her. She was beautiful inside and out, warm and welcoming and open to learning about others, making sure they felt loved and understood. In this way, she touched the lives of many and was surrounded by love and deep friendships. Sydney excelled at athletics, and was an avid swimmer and horseback rider. She was a natural leader who friends and family looked to for direction, meaning, and understanding what things are most important in life. Her spirit, indescribable energy, and the positive influence she had on her family and friends will be greatly missed.

Sydney is survived by parents, Jessica and Doug Meegan; siblings Kierney, Delaney, and Braden; grandparents John Mortenson and Katherine Culpepper, Debby and Bob O’Dean, George Meegan and Linda DiBiasi, Sara Sauers and Mike Lewis-Beck; and numerous other friends and family. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Elizabeth Meegan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be posted at sydneymeegancelebrationoflife.shutterfly.com.