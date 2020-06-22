In memory: Robert D. Bryner

Robert “Bob” Bryner, 75, passed peacefully Thursday, May 28, at his home in Fort Collins. A celebration of Bob’s life was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at G5 Brew Pub in Severance.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Paulene Bryner; and his sisters Bert Cline, Clara Sampson, Barb Smith, and Jane Engle. He is survived by Connie Weindel of the home; his son Ken (Kelly) Bryner; his daughters Dee (Russ) Ballard and Bobbi (Lee) Smith; his 13 of grandchildren Ashleigh Bryner, Austin Bryner, Alyea Bryner, Grace Faulkner, Avery Faulkner, Chad (Shyanne) Ballard, Brad Ballard, Danielle (John) Rujawitz, Nathan Mashburn, Jacob Mashburn, Zach (Brooke) Smith, Amanda (Matt) Davis, and Deborah (Matt) Millican; his 9 great-grandchildren Raeleigh Bryner, Aspen and Amaya Ballard, Lily Rujawitz, Hunter and Hudson Smith, John and Jordan Davis, and Caroline Millican; his brothers Buster (Charlotte) Bryner, Ron (Cindy) Bryner, and Bill (Karen) Bryner; his sisters Lu (Cliff) Buchholz and Paulette Hagans; and many nieces and nephews.

Some of Bob’s favorite things in life were animals, woodworking, making friends, playing poker, drinking Bud Light, Jeopardy, and most of all his FAMILY. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bob during his life, you know he never met a stranger.

After serving in the Navy, Bob worked in the printing and binding industry. Before retiring from Colorado State University (1970 – 1989), he worked 18 years at NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command). Most of his life was spent in Colorado Springs, and in the Fort Collins, Laporte and Windsor areas of Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.savinganimalstoday.org/donate/.