In memory: Paul Wesley Husted

Date of Death: Friday January 3rd. Survived by his nephew, Wesley V. Wyatt (Kelly) of Apex, North Carolina, and niece, Elaine W. Johnson (Richie) of Garner, North Carolina, as well as grandnephew, Paul and grandnieces, Casey, Erin, Charlotte and Allison.

Born 1928, Cedarville, New Jersey, to Warren and Lillian Husted, and sister, Charlotte.

Education: Davidson College, North Carolina, 1945 – 1949, BS in biology; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine, 1949 – 1953 VMD degree; Angell Memorial Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, 1953- 1954, small animal internship.

Career: United States Air Force Veterinary Service; Commissioned First Lieutenant 1954, retired with rank of Colonel 1975.

Assignments: Veterinary Service, USAF Hospital, Wiesbaden, Germany 1955 – 1959; Chief of Veterinary Services, USAF Hospital, Loring Air Force Base Maine 1959 – 1960; Chief of Veterinary Services, Military Working Dog Procurement & Training Center, Lackland AFB, Texas 1960 – 1967 and 1971 – 1975; College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Clinical Sciences, Colorado State University – obtaining a Master of Science degree 1967 – 1969; Chief of Veterinary Services, USAF Hospital, Clark AFB, Philippine Islands 1967 – 1971. During his military service, Dr. Husted received three Air Force commendation medals and the Legion of Merit.

Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Clinical Sciences. Residency in small animal medicine, 1976 – 1978; Assistant Professor, Administrative Head of Small Animal Medicine Service, 1979 – 1989.

During retirement years traveled extensively in pursuit of his interest in wildlife and the environment; performed volunteer work with the Earthwatch Institute and the Oceanic Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to One Cure, Colorado State University Foundation, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, Colorado 80522-9800, or to the Food Bank for Larimer County, 5706 Wright Drive, Loveland, CO 80538-8840.

A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m., May 22, at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, 80526. For more details or to notify the family of your attendance, please contact Wesley Wyatt at wvwyatt@gmail.com.

