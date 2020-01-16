In memory: Mona Marie Macy

Mona Marie Macy of Fort Collins died on Jan. 10. Marie was born in Longmont on March 15, 1933, to C.A. Macy and Doris K. Macy. After graduation from Longmont High School, Marie graduated from Colorado State University with a B.S. degree from the College of Health and Human Sciences. Later she received a M.S. degree in Food Sciences & Nutrition from CSU and an M.A. degree in education from the University of Northern Colorado.

After graduating from CSU, she was an assistant professor of child development serving as director of the Childhood Education Preschool for 18 years. Marie was also a professor of nutrition in the Department of Health, Physical Education & Recreation, teaching night classes at University of Northern Colorado. In addition, she was a professor of nutrition at the University of Wyoming during summer sessions. She was then a licensed Realtor for 20 years.

Marie was also a nutrition educator for the Dairy Council of Colorado, Inc. After several years, she was loaned to the National Dairy Council in Chicago where nutrition programs were developed and established targeting elementary and junior high classes nationwide. She was given the opportunity to travel to almost every state to educate teachers using these nutrition materials that focus on a balanced diet. She was with the Dairy Council for nearly 20 years.

Marie was a lifetime member of the CSU Alumni Association, a lifetime member of Delta Delta Delta, and she belonged to the Colorado Chapter of PEO for 66 years. She was honored to receive the Legacy Award from the College of Health and Human Sciences at CSU in 2015, and the prestigious CSU Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017. Marie, called Mert by many of her friends, served a six-year term on the CSU Foundation Development Council and an eight-year term on the CSU Alumni 50 year board.

In the past, Marie was active in local and state Realtor associations. She served on Larimer County Getaway, Inc., she was active in the American & Colorado Home Economics Associations, she belonged to the American Women in Radio & Television and served on the Larimer County and state Extension Advisory Boards. Marie was a member of the Society of Nutrition Educators and the Governor’s White House Task Force of the Aging as well as the Laramie County Comprehensive Health Planning Board. She was a long-time member of Colorado Home Economists in Business. At one time she was awarded the Outstanding Home Economist of the Year.

Marie was one of the principles of several family entities. One of her greatest pleasures was her cabin in the upper Poudre Canyon. She collected and refinished antique furniture and looked forward each year to attending the Rockies spring training in Arizona. Marie loved her associations with her many life-long friends through pool bridge, Sam’s on Fridays, PEO, Book Worms book club, correspondences and many personal contacts.

A celebration of life will be held at Colorado State University's Lory Student Center at the Cherokee Park and University Club Rooms. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial gift to the Marie Macy Legacy Fund at CSU Foundation, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80522. Please write "for the benefit of the Early Childhood Center" in the inscription.

Survivors include brother David (Rose) Macy of Longmont; brother Don (Rhonda) Macy of Denver; sister Sue Macy Wooding of Wheatridge; niece Sloan Macy of Denver; nephews Justin Macy, Todd Macy and Parker Macy; and former sister-in-law Gloria Macy of Parker. Marie was preceded in death by her brother Robert Macy; a nephew, Douglas Wooding; niece Roberta Macy Lozinski; and long-time friend Jim Kinyon.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Marie Macy Legacy Fund at the CSU Foundation, 300 University Services Center, Fort Collins, CO, 80523-9100.

Please indicate for the benefit of the Early Childhood Center in the College of Health and Human Services. Reference endowment #71205 on your check.