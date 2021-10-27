In memory: Mary Daughtery

Mary “Mickie” Eileen Daughtrey, 65, of Eaton, passed away Oct. 24 in Loveland. She was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Freeport, Illinois, to Robert David and Patricia Mary Lou (DuBord) Ertmer. The family moved to Colorado, settling in Pierce.

Mary graduated from Highland High School in 1974. She then went on to work for Agland in Eaton for many years. She then took a job with Colorado State University, where she worked in the Chemistry Department before moving to a new position in Human Development and Family Studies. Mary retired in December of 2020.

On September 3, 1988, she married Johnathan Dale Daughtrey and they lived in Eaton.

Mary loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren Olivia and Eli. She loved a good card game, and could get quite competitive. Or, watching a good Hallmark movie is where she could be found.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Winter (David) Armfield; grandchildren Olivia and Eli; and six siblings, Rob (Susan) Ertmer, Rogene Smith, Donna Munch, Kathy Starr, Doug Ertmer, and John Ertmer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Johnathan Daughtrey; brother Roger Ertmer; and her parents Robert and Patricia Ertmer.

Mary’s life celebration will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to K-LOVE radio station in care of Allnutt Funeral Service.

To share memories and condolences please visit Allnuttgreeley.com.