In memory: Emilio Montelongo

Emilio Montelongo, 20, graced this Earth on Jan. 14, 2000, with the essence of an angel. He left his message of acceptance purely by being himself on May 6.

He is survived by the many he knowingly influenced and touched and by those who watched from afar. His love for his extensive families was as unique as him: Central, CSU, Sara Shaw, Mentees (“my kids”), LGBTQ, Pueblo community, Los Montelon-gos’ and us; father, Albert; mother, Chrys-tina; siblings, Joey, Ray, AJ, Brian (Crystal), Darryl, Javi (Katie), Vinny, Tommy, Mikey, Sal, RG and his only loving sister, Tifiney.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.