In memory: Dwayne Hamar

Dr. Dwayne Walter Hamar, 84, of Nunn, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 17. Dr. Hamar had moved out to his son and daughter-in-law’s place in Yuma, shortly before his death.

Dwayne was born to Orrin and Vera (Batie) Hamar in Lexington, Nebraska, on March 28, 1937. He attended a country school and graduated with the class of 1954 from Lexington High School. After high school, he attended Kearney State College (now University of Nebraska-Kearney), graduating with a Bachelors degree in 1958. With a scholarship, he went on to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a Masters and Doctorate degree in bio-chemistry.

In 1963, he began his 57-year career at Colorado State University, retiring in December of 2020. His time included being an associate professor for the School of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University. Dwayne was incredibly dedicated to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and Colorado State University. During his time at CSU, he also traveled to Iran to teach.

He will be missed by many, especially his great sense of humor, love for all things toxicology related, and his kind and wise way of sharing knowledge with colleagues and students.

In August of 1957, he married Clara Louise Nichelson. To that union were two children, an infant daughter (deceased) and a son, Mitchell, born on March 9, 1964. They were divorced in 1979.

On Nov. 14, 1990, he married Cindi Covelli. They spent their time between the two residences in Fort Collins and Nunn until her passing in December of 2015. Cindi had a teenage daughter, Juli, who also became part of the family.

Over the course of his life, Dwayne enjoyed raising horses, team penning and sorting. He never turned down the opportunity to brag about his grandsons and their accomplishments.

Preceding him in death were his parents, an infant daughter, grandson Richard Wayde Hamar, wife Cindi, sister Dorothy Devine, brother Verne Hamar, brothers-in-law Carl Wamser and William Shiltz.

Dwayne is survived by his son Mitchell (Angie) Hamar, grandson Zach, step-daughter Juli Covelli Pachek (Chris), grandsons Hunter and Sam. Also surviving are his sisters, Margery Wamser of Edgewater, Ruth Shiltz of WaKeeney, Kan., Marie (Kenneth) Wellmann of Lexington; brother-in-law Charles (JoAnn) Devine of Kearney. Very special friends, Dr. Ed and Kathy Wydallis and Rick and MaryJo Upham, who looked in on Dwayne daily. As well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.