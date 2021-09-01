Q&A: CSU expert discusses Hurricane Ida, 2021 season

Source: How does Hurricane Ida compare to previous storms on the Gulf Coast?

DesRosiers: Ida was a notable storm and is best put in context by looking at where it ranks in history among the most powerful hurricanes to impact the continental U.S.

Ida is the seventh strongest in history at the time of its U.S. landfall. The only storm stronger at landfall since the turn of the century was Hurricane Michael in 2018, although it is important to note 2020’s Hurricane Laura was close to packing the same maximum winds at landfall but a less impressive central pressure reading.

When you narrow the question down to Gulf Coast landfalls, Hurricane Andrew (1992) would no longer be included, boosting Ida’s ranking by one spot to sixth strongest.

The Gulf Coast is a clear historical hotspot for our nation’s most devastating hurricanes.

What made Ida unique?

One point of interest the day Ida made landfall was how the storm maintained its strong intensity for many hours despite leaving the ocean. There are two reasons that help explain this, the first being the storm was rapidly intensifying at the time of landfall.

Hurricanes in the process of intensifying take longer to begin weakening when encountering adverse conditions. In contrast, a storm that has been holding its intensity steadily, or is weakening on approach is more likely to decline in intensity quickly when encountering hostile conditions.

The second reason is a phenomenon coined the “Brown Ocean Effect.” The idea is that southeastern Louisiana is composed of swamps, wetlands and saturated soils from heavy repetitive rains this year beginning long before Ida.

This provided an energy source allowing Ida to maintain its structure and intensity further inland. Eventually, the land interaction won out and Ida began to weaken rapidly, but that process was delayed by these factors.