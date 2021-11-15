How music helps CSU journalism students learn another way to tell stories

“It’s a journalism class,” said Hannah Copeland, the adviser and general manager at KCSU as well as the mastermind behind the Department of Journalism and Media Communication’s audio production class. “But if we just focused on news radio, the capacity for training in that type of audio is pretty small.”

The CTV Sessions

That’s where the bands come in. Last semester, Copeland partnered with the local group the Red Scare for a two-day recording session in the CTV studio. The Red Scare is the latest band to have their EP (short album) published by CSU Journalism students, but many before have also contributed to the learning process since 2017. Students set up the microphones themselves and monitored audio levels to record their own takes on four different songs. Then, students individually mixed every recorded song. The band ultimately chose the renditions they thought were the best.

Cinthia Aguilar’s mix for the song “Reverb Monster” was one of the winners. She’s a senior journalism student who’s interested in the production side of things and said adding a little bit more reverb to the song was a no-brainer given its title. The “chunky” saxophone track is what really sets her apart.

“The track was supposed to be heavy on my guitar, it’s supposed to be a wall of sound adding in more atmosphere,” said Larson Ross, a 2018 graduate of CSU and member of the Red Scare. “The way the students mixed it, they took my guitar a lot lower than it would normally be.

“There was more breathing room in the track, and the saxophone went from being an additional element to something that was really the driving force.”