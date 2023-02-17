Holocaust Awareness Week at CSU set for Feb. 24 to March 4

Colorado State University is hosting a series of events for Holocaust Awareness Week — Feb. 24 to March 4 — including a talk from a Holocaust survivor.

Sara Moses, who survived multiple concentration camps during her childhood, is the keynote speaker for Holocaust Awareness Week. Moses, 84, had just turned 7 when she was liberated from the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp on April 10, 1945. She will share her experiences with the CSU community on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom.

“In 1939, when I was only a year old, Hitler attacked my town of Piotrkow, Poland. It became the first Nazi-occupied Jewish ghetto in Poland, where we lived in fear and terror as the Nazis kidnapped many of my family members and sent them to slave labor, death camps,” Moses said in an NPR interview in 2013.

Moses’ keynote is just one of several planned highlights, which are free and open to the public. The events are organized by the Students for Holocaust Awareness Week and co-sponsored by the Associated Students of CSU, the LSC, International Programs, Hillel of Colorado, Chabad Jewish Student Organization, RHA and AEPi and SAEPi.

“For the past 23 years, SHAW has worked to educate and build empathy for the events surrounding the Holocaust,” said Natalie Delman, president of Students for Holocausts Awareness Week at CSU. “We hope to combat the recent growth of antisemitism in the world through a series of memorial events we have planned, with our main event being an evening with Sara Moses, a Holocaust survivor. Her story is full of both tragedy and hope and inspires us to fight the injustices in our world.”

Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik, faculty adviser for Students for Holocausts Awareness Week at CSU, added: “In today’s troubled times, it is an increasingly important and rare opportunity to hear and learn from the living testimony of holocaust survivors. We are so grateful for these incredible individuals who offer us hope and joy in our own lives as they inspire us with their extraordinary stories of survival and triumph.”

Community events

Complementing Moses’ talk is a panel discussion with Jewish students, “Antisemitism Today: From the World to CSU,” led by CSU Assistant Professor Carolin Aronis on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 12-2 p.m. in the LSC Longs Peak Room (302). Aronis is a faculty member in the Department of Ethnic Studies and co-chair of the CSU Presidential Task Force on Jewish Inclusion and the Prevention of Antisemitism.

The week of remembrance starts on Friday, Feb. 24, with “A Field of Flags” ceremony at the Lory Student Center Plaza at 1 p.m. Organizers said the flags represent the different groups murdered during the Holocaust, with each flag representing 5,000 victims.

Between Feb. 27 and March 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lory Student Center, volunteers will take turns reading the names of those who died in the Holocaust.

The CSU community also is invited to a screening of “Denial,” the 2016 acclaimed film that recounts Deborah E. Lipstadt’s legal battle for historical truth against David Irving, who accused her of libel when she declared him a Holocaust denier. The screening is set for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre.

On Friday, March 4, at 1 p.m., the week concludes with a memorial service remembering all the victims of the Holocaust, along with a Walk to Remember by AEPi.